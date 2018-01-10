Granite City grad and MLB agent accused of using hidden cameras on clients

Jason Wood, a 1995 graduate of Granite City High School and professional baseball agent, has been fired by his firm and suspended by the MLB Players Association for allegedly using hidden cameras on his clients.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports first broke news of an investigation by the Players Union. Robert Murray of FanRags reported further that the investigation was started when an unidentified player discovered one of the hidden cameras in a shower.
Other players also allegedly were filmed, Murray and other sources have reported.
Sources: Agent Jason Wood has been fired by Career Sports Entertainment and suspended by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The union will investigate allegations into the use by him of a hidden camera. He represented Andrew Benintendi among other major leaguers.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2018
Attempts by the News-Democrat to contact Wood have been unsuccessful.
Wood was employed by Arland Sports in St. Louis before moving on to Atlanta-based Career Sports Entertainment as its president of baseball.
According to his Linkdin page, Wood has represented and advised MLB All-Stars, Gold Glove winers and members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He also has represented several local athletics including pitcher Tanner Houck, a graduate of Collinsville High School who last summer was taken in the first round of the amateur draft by the Boston Red Sox.
Wood has served as an adviser to Granite City’s Chad Spanberger, Belleville East’s Brady Schanuel, and Highland’s Jake Odorizzi, a pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.
CSE confirmed Wood’s firing and provided the following statement:
"For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values," Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, said in the statement. "It's unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn't uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood's employment."
