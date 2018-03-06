Japan's ancient sport of sumo needs some brighter days

In this March 1, 2018 photo, Mongolian sumo wrestler Takanoiwa speaks to reporters at his stable in Uji, Kyoto prefecture, western Japan. Takanoiwa, who fractured his skull in an altercation with former grand champion Harumafuji in a restaurant last October, is hoping to make a comeback at the March 11-25 Osaka tournament. Kyodo News via AP Takumi Sato