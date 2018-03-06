Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory

Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High.