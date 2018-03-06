More Videos

Tyler O’Neill signs autographs for Cardinals fans 36

Tyler O’Neill signs autographs for Cardinals fans

Pause
Marcell Ozuna keeps it light at spring training 85

Marcell Ozuna keeps it light at spring training

Mike Matheny on Willie McGee, Jose Oquendo, Bud Norris and Miles Mikolas 173

Mike Matheny on Willie McGee, Jose Oquendo, Bud Norris and Miles Mikolas

Paul DeJong say he wants to be a Cardinal for life 84

Paul DeJong say he wants to be a Cardinal for life

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz 105

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice 51

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years 90

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years

West wins regional title against Edwardsville 264

West wins regional title against Edwardsville

Maroons coach reflects on regional championship win 135

Maroons coach reflects on regional championship win

Mascoutah freshman wins state bowling title in wheelchair division 132

Mascoutah freshman wins state bowling title in wheelchair division

Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory

Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High.
David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com