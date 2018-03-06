Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory
Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High.
David Wilhelmdwilhelm@bnd.com
More Videos
2:37
Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory
0:36
Tyler O’Neill signs autographs for Cardinals fans
1:25
Marcell Ozuna keeps it light at spring training
2:53
Mike Matheny on Willie McGee, Jose Oquendo, Bud Norris and Miles Mikolas
1:24
Paul DeJong say he wants to be a Cardinal for life
1:45
Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz
0:51
Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice
1:30
Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years
4:24
West wins regional title against Edwardsville
2:15
Maroons coach reflects on regional championship win
2:12
Mascoutah freshman wins state bowling title in wheelchair division
1:49
Highland junior on team's regional win over Cahokia