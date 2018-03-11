Chargers sign Pro Bowl CB Casey Hayward to 3-year extension

FILE - This Dec. 24, 2016 file photo shows Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward 26) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Hayward has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hayward has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Chargers, who signed him as a free agent from Green Bay in 2016.