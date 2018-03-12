Unfussy McTominay stands tall as contrast to Pogba at Man U

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Manchester United's Scott McTominay, right, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. Scott McTominay, an unfussy 21-year-old midfielder, has established himself as a key player for Manchester United this season. United manager Jose Mourinho admires his humbleness and willing to learn and has started McTominay over record signing Paul Pogba at times this season. McTominay is likely to play against Sevilla in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup on Tuesday, March 13. Rui Vieira, file AP Photo