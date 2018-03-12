Gonzalez, Rockies finalize $5M, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez heads back to the dugout after warming up for a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Denver. The Rockies finalized a $5 million, one-year deal to bring back three-time All-Star and popular clubhouse leader Gonzalez. His agreement was announced Monday, March 12, 2018, and includes $3 million in bonuses based on days on the active roster. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo