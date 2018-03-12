UConn, Irish, Louisville, Miss St top seeds in women's NCAAs

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida in the American Athletic Conference tournament finals in Uncasville, Conn. UConn finishes No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the fifth straight year. The Huskies

32-0) enter the NCAA Tournament as the lone unbeaten team and went wire-to-wire as the unanimous top team. They received all 32 votes from the national media panel Monday, March 12, 2018.