Major League Soccer forms partnership with Mexico's Liga MX

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber smiles during a press conference where it was announced that Nashville was awarded an MLS franchise, in Nashville, Tenn. Major League Soccer and Liga MX have joined in a long-term partnership that will launch later this year when reigning MLS Cup champion Toronto hosts a team from Mexico's top league. The match, dubbed the Campeones Cup, is set for Sept. 19 at BMO Field. The partnership announced Tuesday, March 13, 2018, will go beyond that single game to include youth competitions, future All-Star games and other events and initiatives. "We and Liga MX have an opportunity to do something that's really unprecedented in North America," Garber said. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo