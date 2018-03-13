Browns' Thomas says decision 'right around the corner'

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland. Thomas has not informed Cleveland of his future plans as the team prepares to sign free agents. Thomas has been mulling whether to continue his playing career for months. The 10-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending injury in 2017, and Thomas is still recovering from surgery to repair his torn left triceps. David Richard, File AP Photo