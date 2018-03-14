Vegas Golden Knights' rise tied to taking Marc-Andre Fleury

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury 29) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. The Vegas Golden Knights seemingly made all the right decisions to turn their expansion season into a special one. Marc-Andre Fleury has made one move look brilliant. No one expected the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights to be this good this season, building the largest lead by a first-place team with less than a month left in the regular season.