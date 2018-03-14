Tubby Smith out as Memphis men's hoops coach after 2 seasons

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Memphis coach Tubby Smith makes a kicking motion during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State, in Memphis, Tenn. Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men’s basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department. Smith told reporters he was no longer coach as he left a meeting Wednesday, March 14, 2018, with Memphis President M. David Rudd and athletic director Tom Bowen. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo