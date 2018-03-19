St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame inductees

Belleville West basketball coach Joe Muniz and his five starters discuss the Maroons' win over Elgin Larkin and the next steps in their push for their first state championship. The championship game will be played at 7:15 pm Saturday.
In the past five years, the Jason Motte Foundation has spread to all 30 major league cities. Major League Baseball also sponsors an annual "Baseball BATtles Cancer" weekend, which will be June 8-10 this season.
Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High.