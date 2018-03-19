More Videos

Steal, layup in final seconds clinch state title for Belleville West 46

Steal, layup in final seconds clinch state title for Belleville West

Pause
Maroons win state basketball title 196

Maroons win state basketball title

Belleville West receives state championship trophy 26

Belleville West receives state championship trophy

Belleville West celebrates first state title win 687

Belleville West celebrates first state title win

EJ Liddell gets 3 blocks in 2 possessions in win over Elgin Larkin 47

EJ Liddell gets 3 blocks in 2 possessions in win over Elgin Larkin

Belleville West advances to state title game 273

Belleville West advances to state title game

Belleville West reaches state boys basketball tournament 43

Belleville West reaches state boys basketball tournament

Belleville West junior on sectional title win over Moline 51

Belleville West junior on sectional title win over Moline

Belleville West wins sectional championship 53

Belleville West wins sectional championship

Warming up before the game 35

Warming up before the game

St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame inductees

Tim Hopkins and Bob Mueller will be inducted into the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame.
Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory

Sports

Belleville West coach Joe Muniz reflects on semifinal victory

Joe Muniz talks about Maroons’ 66-33 victory over Quincy in the sectional Tuesday. The Maroons on Tuesday surged to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and a 41-11 advantage at halftime en route to a 66-33 victory over Quincy in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional at Alton High.