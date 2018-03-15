Sports

Cubs release reliever Justin Grimm

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 08:04 PM

MESA, Ariz.

The Chicago Cubs have released veteran reliever Justin Grimm.

The 29-year-old right-hander was a part of teams that made three straight NL Championship Series appearances and won the World Series in 2016. But he struggled last season with a 1-2 record and 5.53 ERA in 50 appearances.

Grimm had a 3.82 ERA in 4 1/2 years with the Cubs. Chicago acquired him and Carl Edwards Jr. from Texas in a deal that sent Matt Garza to the Rangers in July 2013. Grimm's best season was in 2015, when he had a 1.99 ERA in 62 appearances.

The Cubs announced the move on Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville West reaches state boys basketball tournament

View More Video