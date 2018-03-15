Local box scores for Thu. March 15

BASEBALL
Normal University High 5, Freeburg 3
Freeburg
010
020
0
—
3
6
0
Normal U High
130
000
1
—
5
0
0
Freeburg: Owen Smith 2-3, Brant Bowen 1-1, Jake Isaacs 1-1, Jack Lugge 1-2, Dylan Neuner 1-2.
LP-Carson Smith IP-2.0 H-1 R-4 ER-2 BB-4
Never miss a local story.
Red Bud 13, Marissa 1
Red Bud
123
430
0
—
13
16
0
Marissa
000
010
0
—
1
1
0
Red Bud: Gage Baldwin 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Tom White 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, Blake Cowell 2-4 3B Rbi, Griffin Ziebold 2-4 3B Rbi-2, Alex Birchler 1-4, Gunner Dickenson 1-1 Rbi, Cj Doirion 1-3 Rbi-2, Cory Fithian 1-2, Charles Rednour 1-3, Cole Steibel 1-3 Rbi-2.
WP-Tom White IP-5.0 H-2 R-1 ER-0 BB-2 K-9
Marissa: Chase Daugherty 1-1 2B.
LP-Drew Smith IP-3.0 H-10 R-6 ER-5 BB-2 K-4
Mount Zion 18, Traid 10
Mount Zion
030
073
5
—
18
15
0
Triad
330
110
2
—
10
10
0
Mount Zion: Team Stats 15-0.
Triad: Josh Messenbrink 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-2, Zach Kraabel 2-5 2B Rbi, Chase Bertelsmann 1-1 2B Rbi, Noah Catanzaro 1-1, Ethan Gratton 1-2, Travis Heilmann 1-3 2B, Hunter Smith 1-4.
LP-Travis Heilmann IP-1.7 H-7 R-7 ER-7 BB-3
Chatham Glenwood 11, Belleville West 0
Bellvl. West
000
00
—
0
2
0
Glenwood
064
10
—
11
0
0
Belleville West: Eden Buss 1-2, Joey Kossina 1-3.
LP-Will Lanxon IP-2.7 H-10 R-10 ER-10 BB-4 K
Alton Marquette 3, Granite City 1
Granite City
001
000
0
—
1
5
0
A. Marquette
102
000
0
—
3
7
3
Granite City: Landen Barton 1-3, Freddie Edwards 1-4, Cameron Hibbets 1-3, Bennett Smallie 1-3, Andrew Wielgus 1-3 Rbi.
LP-Cameron Hibbets IP-4.0 H-0 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K-3
Alton Marquette: Jayce Maag 3-3 Hr Rbi, Kyle Begnel 2-3, Sam Cogan 1-1, Montana Gossage 1-3 2B Rbi.
WP-Luke Simmons IP-7.0 H-6 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-9
Wesclin 10, Greenville 3
Greenville
020
001
0
—
3
0
0
Wesclin
031
501
0
—
10
10
3
Greenville:
Wesclin: Seth Nast 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Brandon Durgin 2-4 Rbi, Joe Abt 1-4 Rbi, Gavin Bilbruck 1-3 Rbi, Parker Durgin 1-3 Rbi, Brandt Goings 1-4 2B Rbi, Alonzo Nunez 1-3.
WP-Parker Durgin IP-5.0 H-4 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-5
Valmeyer 3, Steeleville 0
Valmeyer
101
000
1
—
3
9
0
Steeleville
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 2-4, Philip Reinhardt 2-3 Rbi, Tyler Kempfer 1-2, Jake Krekel 1-4, Drew Maus 1-3 Rbi-2, Jacob Rowold 1-3, Andrew Whipple 1-2 2B.
WP-Philip Reinhardt IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-8
Steeleville:
LP-Owen Gross IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Alton 6, Carbondale 1
Carbondale
000
000
1
—
1
0
0
Alton
210
210
0
—
6
7
0
Carbondale:
Alton: Charlie Erler 2-4 2B Rbi, Jackson Brooks 1-3 3B Rbi, Brandon Droste 1-3 3B Rbi, Wesley Laaker 1-3, Riley Phillips 1-2 Rbi, Robby Taul 1-3.
New Athens 14, Lebanon 0
New Athens
472
10
—
14
9
1
Lebanon
000
00
—
0
0
0
New Athens: Levi Daab 2-3, Noah Lintker 2-2 Rbi-2, George Weaver 2-2 2B Rbi-3, Joel Mattingly 1-2 3B, George Schneider 1-3, Jeremy Wade 1-3.
Mascoutah 10, Carlyle 5
Mascoutah
210
014
2
—
10
10
3
Carlyle
000
200
3
—
5
6
4
Mascoutah: Jaelyn Curry 3-5 Rbi-2, Tyler Jowett 2-3, Jaydon Stewart 2-5 2B Rbi-2, Cole Gober 1-4 Rbi, Jacob Schanz 1-3 Rbi-3, Aaron Schlosser 1-3.
WP-Logan Moll IP-2.7 H-0 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-2
Carlyle: Team Stats 6-0.
LP-Tyler Siever IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
SOCCER
Wood River 3, Greenville 1
Greenville
0
1
—
0
Wood River
1
2
—
3
GOALS: G-, W-Caitlyn Olinghouse 2, Lora Ruyle 1.
SHOTS: G-0, W-11
CORNERS: G-0, W-7
FOULS: G-0, W-0
GOALIES: G-; W-Min-80-Emily Sidwell Sv-4
Althoff 6, Roxana 0
Roxana
0
00
—
0
Althoff
0
00
—
0
GOALS: R-, A-
SHOTS: R-2, A-0
CORNERS: R-0, A-0
FOULS: R-0, A-0
GOALIES: R- Min-80-Braeden Lackey Sv-23; A-
Collinsville 4, Chatham Glenwood 0
Glenwood
0
0
—
0
Collinsville
0
0
—
4
GOALS: G-, C-Destiny Johnson 1, Faith Liljegren 1, Courtney Marten 1, Jalyn Richardson 1.
SHOTS: G-0, C-0
CORNERS: G-0, C-0
FOULS: G-0, C-0
GOALIES: G-; C-Min-80-Claire Rendleman Sv-5
Mascoutah 1, O’Fallon 0
O’Fallon
0
0
—
0
Mascoutah
0
1
—
0
GOALS: O-, M-
SHOTS: O-0, M-0
CORNERS: O-0, M-0
FOULS: O-0, M-0
GOALIES: O- Min-40-Sarah Cooley Sv-2 Min-40-Grace Vincent Sv-4; M-
SOFTBALL
Highland 2, O’Fallon 0
O’Fallon
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Highland
001
010
0
—
2
0
0
O’fallon: Caroline Keller 1-3, Kaitlin Moore 1-2, Kelly Short 1-3, Abigail Wilson 1-2.
LP-Kaitlin Moore IP-4.7 H-5 R-2 ER-1 BB-1 K-3
New Athens 3, Lebanon 2
Lebanon
000
002
—
2
4
0
New Athens
002
100
—
3
9
0
Lebanon: Emily Reinneck 2-3 Hr Rbi-2, Krista Bass 1-3, Abigail Reinneck 1-3.
LP-Brittany Ogden IP-5.0 H-8 R-3 ER-1 BB-0
New Athens: Jenna Alfeldt 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Liz Mueller 2-2 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 1-3 2B, Taylor Junge 1-3, Bre Majzel 1-3, Lindsey Poirot 1-2 2B, Casey Wilderman 1-3.
WP-Julia Drake IP-7.0 H-3 R-2 ER-0 BB-0 K-6
Belleville East 13, Triad 7
Bellvl. East
214
130
2
—
13
18
3
Triad
110
000
5
—
7
8
0
Belleville East: Alexandra Boze 3-4 Hr Rbi-3, Alyssa Krausz 3-5 2B-2 3B Rbi, Kristina Bettis 2-4 3B Rbi, Avery Patton 2-4, Kendall Patton 2-5 2B Rbi, Jasmine Poore 2-3 Rbi-2, Jackie Belzer 1-3 Hr Rbi-2, Kenzie Crowder 1-3 Rbi-3, Mackynzee Dalle 1-2, Rachel Holtmann 1-2.
WP-Kristina Bettis IP-7.0 H-8 R-7 ER-4 BB-2 K-4
Triad: Liz Young 3-4 Rbi, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-4 2B Rbi, Payton Bode 1-4, Ella Moore 1-1 2B, Shyla Schweppe 1-4 2B Rbi-2.
LP-Liz Young IP-4.7 H-15 R-11 ER-8 BB-1 K
Red Bud 5, Marissa 1
Red Bud
001
000
4
—
5
7
0
Marissa
100
000
0
—
1
0
0
Red Bud: Laura Juelfs 3-4 3B Rbi-3, Nicole Allen 1-3, Hope Guebert 1-1, Makenzie Harbaugh 1-4 3B, Darrian Stapleton 1-2.
WP-Sophia Koesterer IP-7.0 H-6 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-5
Nashville 23, Greenville 0
Nashville
(13)64
0
—
23
25
1
Greenville
000
0
—
0
2
9
Nashville: Mackenzie Mcferon 4-4, Sophie Heck 3-3 2B Rbi-3, Karly Stanowski 3-3 2B-2 Hr Rbi-6, Jordan Stiegman 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-5, Libby Ahlers 2-3 Rbi-3, Brooke Burcham 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Paige Kasten 2-4 Rbi, Brooke Bartling 1-1, Olivia Cook 1-1, Kyleigh Guinzy 1-4, Jenna Harris 1-3 Rbi, Hayley Kujawa 1-1, Taylor Rapp 1-1.
WP-Jenna Harris IP-2.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-3
Greenville: Team Stats 2-0.
LP-Hutchinson IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Comments