Sports

Local box scores for Thu. March 15

March 15, 2018 11:40 PM

BASEBALL

Normal University High 5, Freeburg 3

Freeburg

010

020

0

3

6

0

Normal U High

130

000

1

5

0

0

Freeburg: Owen Smith 2-3, Brant Bowen 1-1, Jake Isaacs 1-1, Jack Lugge 1-2, Dylan Neuner 1-2.

LP-Carson Smith IP-2.0 H-1 R-4 ER-2 BB-4

Red Bud 13, Marissa 1

Red Bud

123

430

0

13

16

0

Marissa

000

010

0

1

1

0

Red Bud: Gage Baldwin 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Tom White 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, Blake Cowell 2-4 3B Rbi, Griffin Ziebold 2-4 3B Rbi-2, Alex Birchler 1-4, Gunner Dickenson 1-1 Rbi, Cj Doirion 1-3 Rbi-2, Cory Fithian 1-2, Charles Rednour 1-3, Cole Steibel 1-3 Rbi-2.

WP-Tom White IP-5.0 H-2 R-1 ER-0 BB-2 K-9

Marissa: Chase Daugherty 1-1 2B.

LP-Drew Smith IP-3.0 H-10 R-6 ER-5 BB-2 K-4

Mount Zion 18, Traid 10

Mount Zion

030

073

5

18

15

0

Triad

330

110

2

10

10

0

Mount Zion: Team Stats 15-0.

Triad: Josh Messenbrink 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-2, Zach Kraabel 2-5 2B Rbi, Chase Bertelsmann 1-1 2B Rbi, Noah Catanzaro 1-1, Ethan Gratton 1-2, Travis Heilmann 1-3 2B, Hunter Smith 1-4.

LP-Travis Heilmann IP-1.7 H-7 R-7 ER-7 BB-3

Chatham Glenwood 11, Belleville West 0

Bellvl. West

000

00

0

2

0

Glenwood

064

10

11

0

0

Belleville West: Eden Buss 1-2, Joey Kossina 1-3.

LP-Will Lanxon IP-2.7 H-10 R-10 ER-10 BB-4 K

Alton Marquette 3, Granite City 1

Granite City

001

000

0

1

5

0

A. Marquette

102

000

0

3

7

3

Granite City: Landen Barton 1-3, Freddie Edwards 1-4, Cameron Hibbets 1-3, Bennett Smallie 1-3, Andrew Wielgus 1-3 Rbi.

LP-Cameron Hibbets IP-4.0 H-0 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K-3

Alton Marquette: Jayce Maag 3-3 Hr Rbi, Kyle Begnel 2-3, Sam Cogan 1-1, Montana Gossage 1-3 2B Rbi.

WP-Luke Simmons IP-7.0 H-6 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-9

Wesclin 10, Greenville 3

Greenville

020

001

0

3

0

0

Wesclin

031

501

0

10

10

3

Greenville:

Wesclin: Seth Nast 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Brandon Durgin 2-4 Rbi, Joe Abt 1-4 Rbi, Gavin Bilbruck 1-3 Rbi, Parker Durgin 1-3 Rbi, Brandt Goings 1-4 2B Rbi, Alonzo Nunez 1-3.

WP-Parker Durgin IP-5.0 H-4 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-5

Valmeyer 3, Steeleville 0

Valmeyer

101

000

1

3

9

0

Steeleville

000

000

0

0

0

0

Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 2-4, Philip Reinhardt 2-3 Rbi, Tyler Kempfer 1-2, Jake Krekel 1-4, Drew Maus 1-3 Rbi-2, Jacob Rowold 1-3, Andrew Whipple 1-2 2B.

WP-Philip Reinhardt IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-8

Steeleville:

LP-Owen Gross IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Alton 6, Carbondale 1

Carbondale

000

000

1

1

0

0

Alton

210

210

0

6

7

0

Carbondale:

Alton: Charlie Erler 2-4 2B Rbi, Jackson Brooks 1-3 3B Rbi, Brandon Droste 1-3 3B Rbi, Wesley Laaker 1-3, Riley Phillips 1-2 Rbi, Robby Taul 1-3.

New Athens 14, Lebanon 0

New Athens

472

10

14

9

1

Lebanon

000

00

0

0

0

New Athens: Levi Daab 2-3, Noah Lintker 2-2 Rbi-2, George Weaver 2-2 2B Rbi-3, Joel Mattingly 1-2 3B, George Schneider 1-3, Jeremy Wade 1-3.

Mascoutah 10, Carlyle 5

Mascoutah

210

014

2

10

10

3

Carlyle

000

200

3

5

6

4

Mascoutah: Jaelyn Curry 3-5 Rbi-2, Tyler Jowett 2-3, Jaydon Stewart 2-5 2B Rbi-2, Cole Gober 1-4 Rbi, Jacob Schanz 1-3 Rbi-3, Aaron Schlosser 1-3.

WP-Logan Moll IP-2.7 H-0 R-2 ER-0 BB-1 K-2

Carlyle: Team Stats 6-0.

LP-Tyler Siever IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

SOCCER

Wood River 3, Greenville 1

Greenville

0

1

0

Wood River

1

2

3

GOALS: G-, W-Caitlyn Olinghouse 2, Lora Ruyle 1.

SHOTS: G-0, W-11

CORNERS: G-0, W-7

FOULS: G-0, W-0

GOALIES: G-; W-Min-80-Emily Sidwell Sv-4

Althoff 6, Roxana 0

Roxana

0

00

0

Althoff

0

00

0

GOALS: R-, A-

SHOTS: R-2, A-0

CORNERS: R-0, A-0

FOULS: R-0, A-0

GOALIES: R- Min-80-Braeden Lackey Sv-23; A-

Collinsville 4, Chatham Glenwood 0

Glenwood

0

0

0

Collinsville

0

0

4

GOALS: G-, C-Destiny Johnson 1, Faith Liljegren 1, Courtney Marten 1, Jalyn Richardson 1.

SHOTS: G-0, C-0

CORNERS: G-0, C-0

FOULS: G-0, C-0

GOALIES: G-; C-Min-80-Claire Rendleman Sv-5

Mascoutah 1, O’Fallon 0

O’Fallon

0

0

0

Mascoutah

0

1

0

GOALS: O-, M-

SHOTS: O-0, M-0

CORNERS: O-0, M-0

FOULS: O-0, M-0

GOALIES: O- Min-40-Sarah Cooley Sv-2 Min-40-Grace Vincent Sv-4; M-

SOFTBALL

Highland 2, O’Fallon 0

O’Fallon

000

000

0

0

4

0

Highland

001

010

0

2

0

0

O’fallon: Caroline Keller 1-3, Kaitlin Moore 1-2, Kelly Short 1-3, Abigail Wilson 1-2.

LP-Kaitlin Moore IP-4.7 H-5 R-2 ER-1 BB-1 K-3

New Athens 3, Lebanon 2

Lebanon

000

002

2

4

0

New Athens

002

100

3

9

0

Lebanon: Emily Reinneck 2-3 Hr Rbi-2, Krista Bass 1-3, Abigail Reinneck 1-3.

LP-Brittany Ogden IP-5.0 H-8 R-3 ER-1 BB-0

New Athens: Jenna Alfeldt 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Liz Mueller 2-2 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 1-3 2B, Taylor Junge 1-3, Bre Majzel 1-3, Lindsey Poirot 1-2 2B, Casey Wilderman 1-3.

WP-Julia Drake IP-7.0 H-3 R-2 ER-0 BB-0 K-6

Belleville East 13, Triad 7

Bellvl. East

214

130

2

13

18

3

Triad

110

000

5

7

8

0

Belleville East: Alexandra Boze 3-4 Hr Rbi-3, Alyssa Krausz 3-5 2B-2 3B Rbi, Kristina Bettis 2-4 3B Rbi, Avery Patton 2-4, Kendall Patton 2-5 2B Rbi, Jasmine Poore 2-3 Rbi-2, Jackie Belzer 1-3 Hr Rbi-2, Kenzie Crowder 1-3 Rbi-3, Mackynzee Dalle 1-2, Rachel Holtmann 1-2.

WP-Kristina Bettis IP-7.0 H-8 R-7 ER-4 BB-2 K-4

Triad: Liz Young 3-4 Rbi, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-4 2B Rbi, Payton Bode 1-4, Ella Moore 1-1 2B, Shyla Schweppe 1-4 2B Rbi-2.

LP-Liz Young IP-4.7 H-15 R-11 ER-8 BB-1 K

Red Bud 5, Marissa 1

Red Bud

001

000

4

5

7

0

Marissa

100

000

0

1

0

0

Red Bud: Laura Juelfs 3-4 3B Rbi-3, Nicole Allen 1-3, Hope Guebert 1-1, Makenzie Harbaugh 1-4 3B, Darrian Stapleton 1-2.

WP-Sophia Koesterer IP-7.0 H-6 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-5

Nashville 23, Greenville 0

Nashville

(13)64

0

23

25

1

Greenville

000

0

0

2

9

Nashville: Mackenzie Mcferon 4-4, Sophie Heck 3-3 2B Rbi-3, Karly Stanowski 3-3 2B-2 Hr Rbi-6, Jordan Stiegman 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-5, Libby Ahlers 2-3 Rbi-3, Brooke Burcham 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Paige Kasten 2-4 Rbi, Brooke Bartling 1-1, Olivia Cook 1-1, Kyleigh Guinzy 1-4, Jenna Harris 1-3 Rbi, Hayley Kujawa 1-1, Taylor Rapp 1-1.

WP-Jenna Harris IP-2.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-3

Greenville: Team Stats 2-0.

LP-Hutchinson IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

