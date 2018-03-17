Parade on Sunday will welcome Belleville West Maroons home from state hoops tourney

The Belleville West Maroons will be welcomed back to town from their state tournament run with a West Main Street parade on Sunday.

The Maroons are in the state championship game for the first time in the program's 101 seasons. They were scheduled to face off against defending IHSA Class 4A champion Whitney Young at the Peoria Civic Center at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Win or lose, the players and cheerleaders will load a Belleville fire engine at 2 p.m. Sunday. They'll follow a route from Signal Hill Elementary School off 95th Street, proceed east on Main Street and north on 59th Street to the high school. A reception awaits them there with a brief program beginning about 2:30 p.m.