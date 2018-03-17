St. Patrik Laine has Jets looking like perennial contender

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine 29) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. With 16 goals and eight assists in his past 14 games, Laine has the longest point streak by a teenager and already passed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals by a player before turning 20.