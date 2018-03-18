Mets' Vargas fractures non-pitching hand, out 4-6 weeks

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Kansas City, Mo. Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday, March 16, 2018. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo