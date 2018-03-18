FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Kansas City, Mo. Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday, March 16, 2018.
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Kansas City, Mo. Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday, March 16, 2018. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Kansas City, Mo. Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday, March 16, 2018. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo

Sports

Mets' Vargas fractures non-pitching hand, out 4-6 weeks

By BILL WHITEHEAD Associated Press

March 18, 2018 03:38 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.

New York Mets left-hander Jason Vargas is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand.

The Mets acquired Vargas in free agency on Feb. 18, signing him to a two-year, $16 million contract. He went 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA for Kansas City last season, making his first All-Star team and tying for the major league lead in wins.

The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday.

The Mets announced Sunday that he suffered a hamate fracture. He was to see hand specialist to determine his prognosis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom set to face St. Louis on March 29 and 31, Vargas had been penciled in to start the series finale on April 1. Matt Harvey could move into the third spot in the starting rotation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Steal, layup in final seconds clinch state title for Belleville West

View More Video