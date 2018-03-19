Sports

Utah hits 14 3-pointers, eases by LSU 95-71 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY

Sedrick Barefield led five Utah starters in double figures with 17 points and the Utes hit 14 3-pointers en route to a 95-71 victory over LSU on Monday night in the first round of the NIT.

Utah scored the first four points of the game and built a 21-point first-quarter lead after a 19-2 run — with eight points from Barefield. The Utes' lead reached 27 points in the second quarter before LSU closed the half on an 8-0 run to pull to 47-30. Utah shot 63 percent from the field in the half, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Justin Bibbins added 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Utah (21-11). Gabe Bealer added three 3s and 13 points

Freshman Tremont Waters had 19 points, eight assists and four steals for LSU (18-15). Skylar Mays added 16 points and senior Aaron Epps scored 12.

LSU, under first-year coach Will Wade, was attempting to win two games in the NIT for the first time since 1970.

