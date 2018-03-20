Bills' Zay Jones arrested after naked, bloody argument

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills' Zay Jones runs on the field during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jones has been arrested in Los Angeles following a naked, bloody argument with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones. A police spokesman says the player, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, was arrested Monday night, March 19, 2018, after officers responded to a disturbance. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo