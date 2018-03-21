Local box scores for Wed. March 21

LOCAL GOLF
Tim Lindsey made a hole in one on March 21 at the Columbia Bridges Golf Club on hole number 10 using a 3 wood from 176 yards. Witnesses were Scott Haeberle and Bill Haeberle.
BASEBALL
Triad 10, Collinsville 2
Collinsville
000
11
—
2
4
0
Triad
202
17
—
10
8
0
Collinsville: Devon Bovinett 1-2, Jake Holten 1-1, Braeden Lemp 1-3, Noah Scrum 1-2.
LP-Hunter Counton IP-3.0 H-4 R-4 ER-4 BB-3 K-4
Triad: Nick Beeler 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-5, Zach Kraabel 2-2 2B Rbi, Josh Mesenbrink 1-3 Rbi, Hunter Smith 1-3, Matt Weis 1-2 2B Rbi.
WP-Zach Kraabel IP-4.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-4
Valmeyer 13, Okawville 4
Valmeyer
132
004
3
—
13
15
0
Okawville
012
010
0
—
4
0
0
Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 4-4 2B-2 Rbi, Drew Maus 3-5 2B 3B Rbi-3, Tyler Kempfer 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Michael Chism 1-4 Rbi-3, Jake Krekel 1-4, Riley Mccarthy 1-2 Rbi, Philip Reinhardt 1-5, Logan Seidler 1-1, Gibson Sippel 1-1 Rbi-2.
WP-Andrew Whipple IP-4.0 H-1 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K
Hazelwood Central 15, East St. Louis 2
Haz. Central
303
90
—
15
5
0
E. St. Louis
000
02
—
2
0
0
Hazelwood Central: Vashaun Anderson 1-1 Rbi, Markell Dixon 1-4 Rbi, Anthony Douglas 1-2 3B Rbi-2, William Johnson 1-2, Devin Matteoni 1-2.
WP-Tavis Williams IP-5.0 H-0 R-2 ER-1 BB-10 K-7
Carlyle 6, New Athens 3
Carlyle
002
202
0
—
6
0
0
New Athens
020
010
0
—
3
7
0
Carlyle:
New Athens: Levi Daab 2-3, Noah Lintker 2-3 Rbi, Troy Hart 1-2 Rbi-2, Joel Mattingly 1-2, George Weaver 1-4.
LP-George Weaver IP-4.0 H-5 R-4 ER-0 BB-2 K-5
Mascoutah 14, Belleville East 4
Bellvl. East
000
400
—
4
4
2
Mascoutah
210
00(11)
—
14
0
0
Belleville East: Ryan Culley 2-3, Evan Gray 1-3 2B Rbi-3, Austin Hitt 1-3.
LP-Austin Hitt IP-0.3 H-3 R-6 ER-5 BB-1
De Smet 13, Belleville West 1
De Smet
220
042
3
—
13
0
0
Bellvl. West
000
001
0
—
1
4
0
De Smet:
Belleville West: Tyler Adams 1-2 2B, Alex Bernard 1-1 Rbi, Lance Glaeser 1-1, Austin Valerius 1-1.
LP-Will Lanxon IP-2.0 H-3 R-4 ER-2 BB-1 K-2
SOCCER
Mater Dei 1, Father McGivney 0
Mater Dei
0
0
—
1
Fath.McGivney
0
0
—
0
GOALS: M-Ellen Antonacci 1. , F-
SHOTS: M-0, F-0
CORNERS: M-0, F-0
FOULS: M-0, F-0
GOALIES: M- Min-80-Quinn Cutler; F-
Belleville East 3, Carbondale 0
Carbondale
0
0
—
0
Bellvl. East
1
2
—
3
GOALS: C-, B-Grace Brauer 2, Annie Brown 1.
SHOTS: C-0, B-0
CORNERS: C-0, B-0
FOULS: C-0, B-0
GOALIES: C-; B-Min-80-Grace Tantillo Sv-4
Incarnate Word 1, Edwardsville 0
In. Word
1
0
—
1
Edwardsville
0
0
—
0
GOALS: I-Elizabeth Goldstein 1. , E-
SHOTS: I-8, E-0
CORNERS: I-0, E-0
FOULS: I-0, E-0
GOALIES: I- Min-80-Grace Paez Sv-5; E-Min-80-Regan Windau
SOFTBALL
Columbia 15, Wood River 0
Wood River
000
0
—
0
1
0
Columbia
690
0
—
15
16
0
Wood River: Peyton Young 1-1.
Columbia: Lexi Touchette 3-3 2B Hr Rbi-3, Whitney Edwards 2-3, Mikaela Kossina 2-3 Rbi-2, Chelsy Pena 2-3 2B Hr Rbi-3, Keeler Vanbreusegen 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer 2-2 Rbi-2, Kylie Cleveland 1-2 Rbi, Aryn Henke 1-2 2B Rbi-3, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-3 2B.
WP-Mikaela Kossina IP-4.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-4 K-4
Belleville East 6, Highland 5
Bellvl. East
—
6
10
2
Highland
—
5
0
0
Belleville East: Jasmine Poore 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Alexandra Boze 2-4 Rbi, Alyssa Krausz 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Jackie Belzer 1-4 2B Rbi, Kristina Bettis 1-2 3B, Mackynzee Dalle 1-3.
WP-Kristina Bettis IP-7.0 H-6 R-6 ER-3 BB-4 K-6
Highland:
LP-Addison Rinderer IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Edwardsville 8, Gillespie 6
Gillespie
200
400
0
—
6
17
3
Edwardsville
310
112
0
—
8
0
0
Gillespie: Rylee Jarman 3-4, Rylee Sarti 3-4 2B Rbi, Lexie Bussmann 2-4, Ally Clay 2-4 2B Rbi, Sydney Henrichs 2-4, Mackenzie Kasarda 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Keaton Link 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Mikala Hayes 1-3.
LP-Sydney Henrichs IP-6.0 H-7 R-8 ER-6 BB-7 K-6
Alton Marquette 21, Brussels 1
A. Marquette
11(12)
34
—
21
16
1
Brussels
000
01
—
1
0
0
Alton Marquette: Tess Eberlin 3-5 2B Hr-2 Rbi-9, Kyra Green 2-2, Jada Johnson 2-5 3B Rbi, Melissa Lurkins 2-3, Emma Nicholson 2-5, Grace Frost 1-2, Kiley Beth Kirchner 1-1 Rbi, Gracie Morris 1-3, Meghan Schorman 1-1 2B, Taylor Whitehead 1-3 Rbi-3.
WP-Meghan Schorman IP-1.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-2
O’Fallon 5, Waterloo 1
O’Fallon
010
022
0
—
5
13
1
Waterloo
100
000
0
—
1
7
0
O’fallon: Caroline Keller 3-3 2B Rbi, Courtney Keller 2-3, Ashley Schloer 2-3 2B Rbi, Abigail Wilson 2-4, Miley Brunner 1-3 Rbi, Kaitlin Moore 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Kelly Short 1-4, Jade Williams 1-4.
Waterloo: Taylor Downen 2-3, Taylor Wilson 2-4, Heather Albers 1-3, Skyler Barker 1-1, Lindsey Merritt 1-3.
LP-Lindsey Merritt IP-5.0 H-10 R-3 ER-3 BB-0 K-
2
New Athens 9, Carlye 3
Carlyle
001
020
0
—
3
0
0
New Athens
020
340
0
—
9
11
0
Carlyle:
New Athens: Bre Majzel 3-4 Rbi, Liz Mueller 3-3 Rbi-4, Taylor Junge 2-4 Rbi-2, Anna Hespen 1-3 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 1-4 Rbi, Casey Wilderman 1-4.
WP-Julia Drake IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-2 BB-1 K-6
Alton 15, Bunker Hill 4
Alton
311
170
2
—
15
19
1
Bunker Hill
100
300
0
—
4
0
0
Alton: Ashlyn Betz 4-5 2B-2 Rbi, Lynna Fischer 4-4 2B-2 Rbi, Abby Scyoc 3-4 Rbi, Rachel Mccoy 2-4 Rbi-2, Rachel Rathgeb 2-4, Tami Wong 2-6, Olivia Ducey 1-1, Miranda Hudson 1-5 Rbi.
WP-Alyson Haegele IP-5.0 H-8 R-4 ER-3 BB-0 K-4
Collinsville 9, Jerseyville 8
Jerseyville
101
320
010
—
8
11
0
Collinsville
202
200
111
—
9
15
0
Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-5 2B Rbi-4, Sydney Gillis 2-3, Peyton Tisdale 2-4 Rbi, Melissa Weishaupt 2-5 Rbi-2, Claire Anderson 1-4, Maddie Droege 1-3.
LP-Erika Storey IP-5.0 H-7 R-3 ER-2 BB-4 K
Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 4-4, Riley Doyle 2-4 3B, Faith Hall 2-4 Rbi-2, Heather Martinez 2-4 Rbi, Riley Simpson 2-4 3B Rbi, Adriana Hall 1-4, Isabelle Marsala 1-4, Hannah Scrum 1-4.
WP-Maddy Lautz IP-9.0 H-10 R-8 ER-7 BB-2 K-5
Valmeyer 23, Okawville 4
Valmeyer
610
202
(12)
—
23
28
0
Okawville
000
202
0
—
4
0
0
Valmeyer: Cierra Goldschmidt 6-6 Rbi-2, Guin Kohnz 5-6 2B-2 3B Rbi-5, Chelsea Hooker 4-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Lilly Schlemmer 4-5 2B 3B-3 Rbi-7, Jaynie Vanatta 3-6, Tinleigh Jakimauskas 2-4 Rbi, Brianna Miller 2-2 2B Rbi, Mallory Mccarthy 1-4, Beth Miller 1-2 2B Rbi-2.
