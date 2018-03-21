Sports

Local box scores for Wed. March 21

March 21, 2018 10:12 PM

LOCAL GOLF

Tim Lindsey made a hole in one on March 21 at the Columbia Bridges Golf Club on hole number 10 using a 3 wood from 176 yards. Witnesses were Scott Haeberle and Bill Haeberle.

BASEBALL

Triad 10, Collinsville 2

Collinsville

000

11

2

4

0

Triad

202

17

10

8

0

Collinsville: Devon Bovinett 1-2, Jake Holten 1-1, Braeden Lemp 1-3, Noah Scrum 1-2.

LP-Hunter Counton IP-3.0 H-4 R-4 ER-4 BB-3 K-4

Triad: Nick Beeler 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-5, Zach Kraabel 2-2 2B Rbi, Josh Mesenbrink 1-3 Rbi, Hunter Smith 1-3, Matt Weis 1-2 2B Rbi.

WP-Zach Kraabel IP-4.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-4

Valmeyer 13, Okawville 4

Valmeyer

132

004

3

13

15

0

Okawville

012

010

0

4

0

0

Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 4-4 2B-2 Rbi, Drew Maus 3-5 2B 3B Rbi-3, Tyler Kempfer 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Michael Chism 1-4 Rbi-3, Jake Krekel 1-4, Riley Mccarthy 1-2 Rbi, Philip Reinhardt 1-5, Logan Seidler 1-1, Gibson Sippel 1-1 Rbi-2.

WP-Andrew Whipple IP-4.0 H-1 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K

Hazelwood Central 15, East St. Louis 2

Haz. Central

303

90

15

5

0

E. St. Louis

000

02

2

0

0

Hazelwood Central: Vashaun Anderson 1-1 Rbi, Markell Dixon 1-4 Rbi, Anthony Douglas 1-2 3B Rbi-2, William Johnson 1-2, Devin Matteoni 1-2.

WP-Tavis Williams IP-5.0 H-0 R-2 ER-1 BB-10 K-7

Carlyle 6, New Athens 3

Carlyle

002

202

0

6

0

0

New Athens

020

010

0

3

7

0

Carlyle:

New Athens: Levi Daab 2-3, Noah Lintker 2-3 Rbi, Troy Hart 1-2 Rbi-2, Joel Mattingly 1-2, George Weaver 1-4.

LP-George Weaver IP-4.0 H-5 R-4 ER-0 BB-2 K-5

Mascoutah 14, Belleville East 4

Bellvl. East

000

400

4

4

2

Mascoutah

210

00(11)

14

0

0

Belleville East: Ryan Culley 2-3, Evan Gray 1-3 2B Rbi-3, Austin Hitt 1-3.

LP-Austin Hitt IP-0.3 H-3 R-6 ER-5 BB-1

De Smet 13, Belleville West 1

De Smet

220

042

3

13

0

0

Bellvl. West

000

001

0

1

4

0

De Smet:

Belleville West: Tyler Adams 1-2 2B, Alex Bernard 1-1 Rbi, Lance Glaeser 1-1, Austin Valerius 1-1.

LP-Will Lanxon IP-2.0 H-3 R-4 ER-2 BB-1 K-2

SOCCER

Mater Dei 1, Father McGivney 0

Mater Dei

0

0

1

Fath.McGivney

0

0

0

GOALS: M-Ellen Antonacci 1. , F-

SHOTS: M-0, F-0

CORNERS: M-0, F-0

FOULS: M-0, F-0

GOALIES: M- Min-80-Quinn Cutler; F-

Belleville East 3, Carbondale 0

Carbondale

0

0

0

Bellvl. East

1

2

3

GOALS: C-, B-Grace Brauer 2, Annie Brown 1.

SHOTS: C-0, B-0

CORNERS: C-0, B-0

FOULS: C-0, B-0

GOALIES: C-; B-Min-80-Grace Tantillo Sv-4

Incarnate Word 1, Edwardsville 0

In. Word

1

0

1

Edwardsville

0

0

0

GOALS: I-Elizabeth Goldstein 1. , E-

SHOTS: I-8, E-0

CORNERS: I-0, E-0

FOULS: I-0, E-0

GOALIES: I- Min-80-Grace Paez Sv-5; E-Min-80-Regan Windau

SOFTBALL

Columbia 15, Wood River 0

Wood River

000

0

0

1

0

Columbia

690

0

15

16

0

Wood River: Peyton Young 1-1.

Columbia: Lexi Touchette 3-3 2B Hr Rbi-3, Whitney Edwards 2-3, Mikaela Kossina 2-3 Rbi-2, Chelsy Pena 2-3 2B Hr Rbi-3, Keeler Vanbreusegen 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer 2-2 Rbi-2, Kylie Cleveland 1-2 Rbi, Aryn Henke 1-2 2B Rbi-3, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-3 2B.

WP-Mikaela Kossina IP-4.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-4 K-4

Belleville East 6, Highland 5

Bellvl. East

6

10

2

Highland

5

0

0

Belleville East: Jasmine Poore 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Alexandra Boze 2-4 Rbi, Alyssa Krausz 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Jackie Belzer 1-4 2B Rbi, Kristina Bettis 1-2 3B, Mackynzee Dalle 1-3.

WP-Kristina Bettis IP-7.0 H-6 R-6 ER-3 BB-4 K-6

Highland:

LP-Addison Rinderer IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Edwardsville 8, Gillespie 6

Gillespie

200

400

0

6

17

3

Edwardsville

310

112

0

8

0

0

Gillespie: Rylee Jarman 3-4, Rylee Sarti 3-4 2B Rbi, Lexie Bussmann 2-4, Ally Clay 2-4 2B Rbi, Sydney Henrichs 2-4, Mackenzie Kasarda 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Keaton Link 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Mikala Hayes 1-3.

LP-Sydney Henrichs IP-6.0 H-7 R-8 ER-6 BB-7 K-6

Alton Marquette 21, Brussels 1

A. Marquette

11(12)

34

21

16

1

Brussels

000

01

1

0

0

Alton Marquette: Tess Eberlin 3-5 2B Hr-2 Rbi-9, Kyra Green 2-2, Jada Johnson 2-5 3B Rbi, Melissa Lurkins 2-3, Emma Nicholson 2-5, Grace Frost 1-2, Kiley Beth Kirchner 1-1 Rbi, Gracie Morris 1-3, Meghan Schorman 1-1 2B, Taylor Whitehead 1-3 Rbi-3.

WP-Meghan Schorman IP-1.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-2

O’Fallon 5, Waterloo 1

O’Fallon

010

022

0

5

13

1

Waterloo

100

000

0

1

7

0

O’fallon: Caroline Keller 3-3 2B Rbi, Courtney Keller 2-3, Ashley Schloer 2-3 2B Rbi, Abigail Wilson 2-4, Miley Brunner 1-3 Rbi, Kaitlin Moore 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Kelly Short 1-4, Jade Williams 1-4.

Waterloo: Taylor Downen 2-3, Taylor Wilson 2-4, Heather Albers 1-3, Skyler Barker 1-1, Lindsey Merritt 1-3.

LP-Lindsey Merritt IP-5.0 H-10 R-3 ER-3 BB-0 K-

2

New Athens 9, Carlye 3

Carlyle

001

020

0

3

0

0

New Athens

020

340

0

9

11

0

Carlyle:

New Athens: Bre Majzel 3-4 Rbi, Liz Mueller 3-3 Rbi-4, Taylor Junge 2-4 Rbi-2, Anna Hespen 1-3 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 1-4 Rbi, Casey Wilderman 1-4.

WP-Julia Drake IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-2 BB-1 K-6

Alton 15, Bunker Hill 4

Alton

311

170

2

15

19

1

Bunker Hill

100

300

0

4

0

0

Alton: Ashlyn Betz 4-5 2B-2 Rbi, Lynna Fischer 4-4 2B-2 Rbi, Abby Scyoc 3-4 Rbi, Rachel Mccoy 2-4 Rbi-2, Rachel Rathgeb 2-4, Tami Wong 2-6, Olivia Ducey 1-1, Miranda Hudson 1-5 Rbi.

WP-Alyson Haegele IP-5.0 H-8 R-4 ER-3 BB-0 K-4

Collinsville 9, Jerseyville 8

Jerseyville

101

320

010

8

11

0

Collinsville

202

200

111

9

15

0

Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-5 2B Rbi-4, Sydney Gillis 2-3, Peyton Tisdale 2-4 Rbi, Melissa Weishaupt 2-5 Rbi-2, Claire Anderson 1-4, Maddie Droege 1-3.

LP-Erika Storey IP-5.0 H-7 R-3 ER-2 BB-4 K

Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 4-4, Riley Doyle 2-4 3B, Faith Hall 2-4 Rbi-2, Heather Martinez 2-4 Rbi, Riley Simpson 2-4 3B Rbi, Adriana Hall 1-4, Isabelle Marsala 1-4, Hannah Scrum 1-4.

WP-Maddy Lautz IP-9.0 H-10 R-8 ER-7 BB-2 K-5

Valmeyer 23, Okawville 4

Valmeyer

610

202

(12)

23

28

0

Okawville

000

202

0

4

0

0

Valmeyer: Cierra Goldschmidt 6-6 Rbi-2, Guin Kohnz 5-6 2B-2 3B Rbi-5, Chelsea Hooker 4-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Lilly Schlemmer 4-5 2B 3B-3 Rbi-7, Jaynie Vanatta 3-6, Tinleigh Jakimauskas 2-4 Rbi, Brianna Miller 2-2 2B Rbi, Mallory Mccarthy 1-4, Beth Miller 1-2 2B Rbi-2.

