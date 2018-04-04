Sports

Local box scores for Wed. April 4

April 04, 2018 10:16 PM

BASEBALL

Dupo 5, Chester 2

Chester

000

101

0

2

7

0

Dupo

300

011

0

5

7

3

Chester: Team Stats 7-0.

Dupo: Jacob Snider 3-3 2B Rbi, Robbie Smith 2-3, Adam Bradshaw 1-2 2B, Tyler Kyle 1-3.

WP-Adam Bradshaw IP-6.3 H-7 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-7

Jerseyville 10, Litchfield 0

Litchfield

0

1

0

Jerseyville

10

8

0

Litchfield: Team Stats 1-0.

Jerseyville: Ryan Johnes 3-3 2B Rbi, Brett Tuttle 2-3, Collin Carey 1-3, John Collins 1-2 Rbi-2, Logan Simpson 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Ryan Johnes IP-5.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-7

Gibault 7, Red Bud 1

Red Bud

000

001

0

1

3

0

Gibault

000

430

0

7

5

1

Red Bud: Blake Cowell 1-2, Cory Fithian 1-2, Cole Steibel 1-4 2B.

LP-Blake Cowell IP-3.0 H-2 R-3 ER-3 BB-4 K-6

Gibault: Mark Branz 1-2 Rbi, Cameron Kincheloe 1-2, Tim Reinholz 1-3 Rbi, Austin Sweeney 1-3, Nick Weilbacher 1-1 Rbi.

WP-Will Janson IP-2.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K

Waterloo 3, Valmeyer 2

Valmeyer

000

020

00

2

10

0

Waterloo

020

000

01

3

11

1

Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 2-4 2B, Tyler Kempfer 2-4 2B, Philip Reinhardt 2-3, Andrew Whipple 2-3, Jake Krekel 1-4, Drew Maus 1-3 2B Rbi-2.

LP-Michael Chism IP-1.7 H-1 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-2

Waterloo: Ty Kueper 3-5 Rbi, Danny Tharp 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Lucas Goodsell 2-5, Tommy Carr 1-3, Sam Kreinberg 1-4, Tyson Roedl 1-3.

WP-Brad Hausmann IP-1.7 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Highland 12, Wesclin 7

Wesclin

210

022

0

7

9

2

Highland

013

062

0

12

0

0

Wesclin: Brandon Durgin 2-5, Joe Abt 1-4, Gavin Bilbruck 1-2 Rbi-2, Parker Durgin 1-4, Brandt Goings 1-5, Ben Herndon 1-3 Rbi-2, Seth Nast 1-2, Alonzo Nunez 1-3 Rbi-2.

LP-Brandon Durgin IP-4.7 H-9 R-10 ER-9 BB-4 K-2

Belleville East 5, Salem 4

Salem

002

010

1

4

3

0

Bellvl. East

102

011

0

5

3

3

Salem: Team Stats 3-0.

Belleville East: Ricky Dambacher 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Gage Cruz 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Evan Gray IP-6.3 H-2 R-4 ER-1 BB-4 K-11

Mascoutah 8, Alton Marquette 2

Mascoutah

001

420

1

8

14

0

A. Marquette

200

000

0

2

0

0

Mascoutah: Evan Fournie 3-4 2B Rbi-4, Jacob Schanz 3-5 2B Rbi-2, Kyle Ohl 2-3 2B, Jaydon Stewart 2-5 Rbi, Logan Bibb 1-3, Jaelyn Curry 1-4 Rbi, Cole Gober 1-4, Tyler Jowett 1-2 2B.

WP-Logan Bibb IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-15

SOCCER

Carlinville 6, Greenville 0

Greenville

0

0

0

Carlinville

1

5

6

GOALS: G-, C-Rory Drew 4, Makayla Proctor 1, Adriann Welte 1.

SHOTS: G-0, C-0

CORNERS: G-0, C-0

FOULS: G-0, C-0

GOALIES: G-; C-Min-80-Sarah DeNeve Sv

Freeburg 7, Staunton 0

Staunton

0

0

0

Freeburg

5

2

7

GOALS: S-, F-Claudia Etling 1, Peyton Ganz 2, Haley Kimes 2, Hannah Mense 1, Kaylee Poston 1.

SHOTS: S-0, F-0

CORNERS: S-0, F-0

FOULS: S-0, F-0

GOALIES: S-; F-Min-40-Brooke Neighbors Sv-2Min-40-Molly Twenhoefel Sv

SOFTBALL

Belleville East 27, Gibault 0

Bellvl. East

643

77

27

23

0

Gibault

000

00

0

1

8

Belleville East: Alexandra Boze 3-3 Rbi-3, Alyssa Krausz 3-4 3B Rbi-4, Kristina Bettis 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Kenzie Crowder 2-3 Rbi-2, Kendall Patton 2-3 Rbi-2, Taylor St Andre 2-2, Alex Baum 1-1 2B Rbi, Jackie Belzer 1-3 Rbi, Stephanie Bigham 1-1, Katie Crockett 1-2 Rbi-2, Madi Echevaria 1-1, Rachel Holtmann 1-2 Rbi-2, Avery Patton 1-3 Rbi, Jasmine Poore 1-2 Rbi, Lexi Williams 1-2 3B Rbi-2.

WP-Kristina Bettis IP-3.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-5

Gibault: Lexi Poepper 1-2.

LP-Hannah Gundlach IP-0.3 H-3 R-6 ER-4 BB-2

Columbia 9, Carlyle 1

Carlyle

000

100

0

1

0

0

Columbia

133

002

0

9

11

0

Columbia: Chelsy Pena 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Lexi Touchette 3-4, Aryn Henke 2-2 2B Rbi-2, Mikaela Kossina 1-4 2B, Keeler Vanbreusegen 1-4, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-7.0 H-1 R-1 ER-0 BB-2 K-13

Freeburg 14, East St. Louis 0

E. St. Louis

000

00

0

0

0

Freeburg

743

00

14

8

0

Freeburg: Madison Hurd 2-2 3B Rbi-2, Kelsie Burroughs 1-1 3B Rbi-4, Colleen Cockrell 1-3 Rbi-3, Abby Mirly 1-1, Gabby Mueller 1-1, Miranda Schulte 1-2 2B Rbi, Abby Wolf 1-1.

WP-Miranda Schulte IP-3.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-8

Jerseyville 13, Litchfield 1

Litchfield

1

5

0

Jerseyville

13

13

1

Litchfield: Team Stats 5-0.

Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-3 2B Rbi-4, Peyton Tisdale 3-4 3B Rbi, Melissa Weishaupt 3-4 Rbi, Sydney Gillis 2-3 2B Rbi, Ryleigh Jones 1-3 3B Rbi-2, Lauren Rexing 1-2.

WP-Claire Anderson IP-5.0 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-8

O’Fallon 6, Collinsville 4

O’Fallon

104

000

1

6

13

4

Collinsville

110

020

0

4

3

0

O’fallon: Miley Brunner 3-4 3B, Hayleigh Juenger 2-2 Rbi, Caroline Keller 2-4, Kaitlin Moore 2-4 Rbi, Courtney Keller 1-3 Rbi, Ashley Schloer 1-3 Rbi, Kelly Short 1-1 Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-4 Rbi.

WP-Hayleigh Juenger IP-6.0 H-3 R-4 ER-2 BB-2 K-3

Collinsville: Maddy Lautz 2-3 Rbi, Faith Hall 1-4.

Belleville West 2, Waterloo 1

Waterloo

000

000

1

1

0

0

Bellvl. West

001

100

0

2

3

0

Belleville West: Claire Marlen 1-3, Megan Skaer 1-2, Emily Twellman 1-3 Hr Rbi.

LP-Paige Cates IP-7.0 H-3 R-2 ER-1 BB-2 K-12

Alton Marquette 23, Okawville 0

Okawville

000

0

0

0

A. Marquette

000

23

22

0

Okawville:

LP-Marlee Frederking IP-3.7 H-15 R-16 ER-16 BB-3 K

Alton Marquette: Kiley Beth Kirchner 4-5 2B Rbi-3, Grace Frost 3-3 Rbi, Jada Johnson 3-4 Rbi, Gracie Morris 3-5 Rbi, Tess Eberlin 2-2 Hr Rbi-4, Taylor Whitehead 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-4, Haley Johnson 1-4 Rbi, Emma Nicholson 1-2, Meghan Schorman 1-1 Rbi-3, Cayli Shinstock 1-1, Murphy Youngblood 1-1 Rbi-2.

WP-Taylor Whitehead IP-5.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-13

