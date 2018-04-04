Local box scores for Wed. April 4

BASEBALL
Dupo 5, Chester 2
Chester
000
101
0
—
2
7
0
Dupo
300
011
0
—
5
7
3
Chester: Team Stats 7-0.
Dupo: Jacob Snider 3-3 2B Rbi, Robbie Smith 2-3, Adam Bradshaw 1-2 2B, Tyler Kyle 1-3.
WP-Adam Bradshaw IP-6.3 H-7 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-7
Jerseyville 10, Litchfield 0
Litchfield
—
0
1
0
Jerseyville
—
10
8
0
Litchfield: Team Stats 1-0.
Jerseyville: Ryan Johnes 3-3 2B Rbi, Brett Tuttle 2-3, Collin Carey 1-3, John Collins 1-2 Rbi-2, Logan Simpson 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Ryan Johnes IP-5.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-7
Gibault 7, Red Bud 1
Red Bud
000
001
0
—
1
3
0
Gibault
000
430
0
—
7
5
1
Red Bud: Blake Cowell 1-2, Cory Fithian 1-2, Cole Steibel 1-4 2B.
LP-Blake Cowell IP-3.0 H-2 R-3 ER-3 BB-4 K-6
Gibault: Mark Branz 1-2 Rbi, Cameron Kincheloe 1-2, Tim Reinholz 1-3 Rbi, Austin Sweeney 1-3, Nick Weilbacher 1-1 Rbi.
WP-Will Janson IP-2.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K
Waterloo 3, Valmeyer 2
Valmeyer
000
020
00
—
2
10
0
Waterloo
020
000
01
—
3
11
1
Valmeyer: Cole Juelfs 2-4 2B, Tyler Kempfer 2-4 2B, Philip Reinhardt 2-3, Andrew Whipple 2-3, Jake Krekel 1-4, Drew Maus 1-3 2B Rbi-2.
LP-Michael Chism IP-1.7 H-1 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-2
Waterloo: Ty Kueper 3-5 Rbi, Danny Tharp 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Lucas Goodsell 2-5, Tommy Carr 1-3, Sam Kreinberg 1-4, Tyson Roedl 1-3.
WP-Brad Hausmann IP-1.7 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Highland 12, Wesclin 7
Wesclin
210
022
0
—
7
9
2
Highland
013
062
0
—
12
0
0
Wesclin: Brandon Durgin 2-5, Joe Abt 1-4, Gavin Bilbruck 1-2 Rbi-2, Parker Durgin 1-4, Brandt Goings 1-5, Ben Herndon 1-3 Rbi-2, Seth Nast 1-2, Alonzo Nunez 1-3 Rbi-2.
LP-Brandon Durgin IP-4.7 H-9 R-10 ER-9 BB-4 K-2
Belleville East 5, Salem 4
Salem
002
010
1
—
4
3
0
Bellvl. East
102
011
0
—
5
3
3
Salem: Team Stats 3-0.
Belleville East: Ricky Dambacher 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Gage Cruz 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Evan Gray IP-6.3 H-2 R-4 ER-1 BB-4 K-11
Mascoutah 8, Alton Marquette 2
Mascoutah
001
420
1
—
8
14
0
A. Marquette
200
000
0
—
2
0
0
Mascoutah: Evan Fournie 3-4 2B Rbi-4, Jacob Schanz 3-5 2B Rbi-2, Kyle Ohl 2-3 2B, Jaydon Stewart 2-5 Rbi, Logan Bibb 1-3, Jaelyn Curry 1-4 Rbi, Cole Gober 1-4, Tyler Jowett 1-2 2B.
WP-Logan Bibb IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-15
SOCCER
Carlinville 6, Greenville 0
Greenville
0
0
—
0
Carlinville
1
5
—
6
GOALS: G-, C-Rory Drew 4, Makayla Proctor 1, Adriann Welte 1.
SHOTS: G-0, C-0
CORNERS: G-0, C-0
FOULS: G-0, C-0
GOALIES: G-; C-Min-80-Sarah DeNeve Sv
Freeburg 7, Staunton 0
Staunton
0
0
—
0
Freeburg
5
2
—
7
GOALS: S-, F-Claudia Etling 1, Peyton Ganz 2, Haley Kimes 2, Hannah Mense 1, Kaylee Poston 1.
SHOTS: S-0, F-0
CORNERS: S-0, F-0
FOULS: S-0, F-0
GOALIES: S-; F-Min-40-Brooke Neighbors Sv-2Min-40-Molly Twenhoefel Sv
SOFTBALL
Belleville East 27, Gibault 0
Bellvl. East
643
77
—
27
23
0
Gibault
000
00
—
0
1
8
Belleville East: Alexandra Boze 3-3 Rbi-3, Alyssa Krausz 3-4 3B Rbi-4, Kristina Bettis 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Kenzie Crowder 2-3 Rbi-2, Kendall Patton 2-3 Rbi-2, Taylor St Andre 2-2, Alex Baum 1-1 2B Rbi, Jackie Belzer 1-3 Rbi, Stephanie Bigham 1-1, Katie Crockett 1-2 Rbi-2, Madi Echevaria 1-1, Rachel Holtmann 1-2 Rbi-2, Avery Patton 1-3 Rbi, Jasmine Poore 1-2 Rbi, Lexi Williams 1-2 3B Rbi-2.
WP-Kristina Bettis IP-3.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-5
Gibault: Lexi Poepper 1-2.
LP-Hannah Gundlach IP-0.3 H-3 R-6 ER-4 BB-2
Columbia 9, Carlyle 1
Carlyle
000
100
0
—
1
0
0
Columbia
133
002
0
—
9
11
0
Columbia: Chelsy Pena 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Lexi Touchette 3-4, Aryn Henke 2-2 2B Rbi-2, Mikaela Kossina 1-4 2B, Keeler Vanbreusegen 1-4, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-7.0 H-1 R-1 ER-0 BB-2 K-13
Freeburg 14, East St. Louis 0
E. St. Louis
000
00
—
0
0
0
Freeburg
743
00
—
14
8
0
Freeburg: Madison Hurd 2-2 3B Rbi-2, Kelsie Burroughs 1-1 3B Rbi-4, Colleen Cockrell 1-3 Rbi-3, Abby Mirly 1-1, Gabby Mueller 1-1, Miranda Schulte 1-2 2B Rbi, Abby Wolf 1-1.
WP-Miranda Schulte IP-3.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-8
Jerseyville 13, Litchfield 1
Litchfield
—
1
5
0
Jerseyville
—
13
13
1
Litchfield: Team Stats 5-0.
Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-3 2B Rbi-4, Peyton Tisdale 3-4 3B Rbi, Melissa Weishaupt 3-4 Rbi, Sydney Gillis 2-3 2B Rbi, Ryleigh Jones 1-3 3B Rbi-2, Lauren Rexing 1-2.
WP-Claire Anderson IP-5.0 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-8
O’Fallon 6, Collinsville 4
O’Fallon
104
000
1
—
6
13
4
Collinsville
110
020
0
—
4
3
0
O’fallon: Miley Brunner 3-4 3B, Hayleigh Juenger 2-2 Rbi, Caroline Keller 2-4, Kaitlin Moore 2-4 Rbi, Courtney Keller 1-3 Rbi, Ashley Schloer 1-3 Rbi, Kelly Short 1-1 Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-4 Rbi.
WP-Hayleigh Juenger IP-6.0 H-3 R-4 ER-2 BB-2 K-3
Collinsville: Maddy Lautz 2-3 Rbi, Faith Hall 1-4.
Belleville West 2, Waterloo 1
Waterloo
000
000
1
—
1
0
0
Bellvl. West
001
100
0
—
2
3
0
Belleville West: Claire Marlen 1-3, Megan Skaer 1-2, Emily Twellman 1-3 Hr Rbi.
LP-Paige Cates IP-7.0 H-3 R-2 ER-1 BB-2 K-12
Alton Marquette 23, Okawville 0
Okawville
000
—
0
0
0
A. Marquette
000
—
23
22
0
Okawville:
LP-Marlee Frederking IP-3.7 H-15 R-16 ER-16 BB-3 K
Alton Marquette: Kiley Beth Kirchner 4-5 2B Rbi-3, Grace Frost 3-3 Rbi, Jada Johnson 3-4 Rbi, Gracie Morris 3-5 Rbi, Tess Eberlin 2-2 Hr Rbi-4, Taylor Whitehead 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-4, Haley Johnson 1-4 Rbi, Emma Nicholson 1-2, Meghan Schorman 1-1 Rbi-3, Cayli Shinstock 1-1, Murphy Youngblood 1-1 Rbi-2.
WP-Taylor Whitehead IP-5.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-13
