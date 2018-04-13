Local box scores for Fri. April 13

MLB
Cardinals 5, Reds 3
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Cincinnati ab
r
h
bi
De.Fwlr rf
5
1
2
1
Hmilton cf
2
1
1
0
Pham cf
4
1
2
0
Peraza ss
3
0
0
0
M.Crpnt 3b
4
1
1
0
Votto 1b
4
0
1
1
Ozuna lf
5
1
2
1
Gennett 2b
4
1
1
0
Mrtinez 1b
4
0
2
0
Msoraco c
4
1
2
2
Y.Mlina c
4
1
2
3
Duvall lf
4
0
1
0
DeJong ss
4
0
0
0
Ervin rf
3
0
0
0
Wong 2b
4
0
1
0
Pnnngtn 3b
2
0
0
0
Weaver p
3
0
0
0
Qcknbsh p
0
0
0
0
Bowman p
0
0
0
0
Blndino ph-3b
2
0
1
0
Lyons p
0
0
0
0
Mahle p
1
0
0
0
Leone p
0
0
0
0
Gsselin 3b
2
0
0
0
Munoz ph
1
0
1
0
J.Hghes p
0
0
0
0
B.Nrris p
0
0
0
0
W.Prlta p
0
0
0
0
Brnhart ph
1
0
0
0
Totals 38
5
13
5
Totals 32
3
7
3
St. Louis
010
004
000
—
5
Cincinnati
000
000
210
—
3
E—Pennington 2 (2). DP—Cincinnati 2. LOB—St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B—M.Carpenter (2), Munoz (1). HR—De.Fowler (2), Y.Molina (5), Mesoraco (1). SB—Pham (3). CS—Martinez (1). S—Peraza (3).
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Weaver W,2-0
6
4
2
2
1
7
Bowman H,4
1
1
0
0
0
2
Lyons H,3
2/3
1
1
1
1
1
Leone H,2
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Norris S,2-2
1
1
0
0
1
3
Cincinnati
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Mahle L,1-2
5 1/3
9
5
5
0
5
Quackenbush
1 2/3
3
0
0
0
1
Hughes
1
0
0
0
0
2
Peralta
1
1
0
0
2
1
Weaver pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:05. A—19,561 (42,319).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Civic Memorial 7, Alton 6
Alton
101
040
0
—
6
9
0
Civic Mem.
302
011
0
—
7
6
4
Alton: Brandon Droste 2-3 2B Rbi, Mikey Hampton 2-3 2B, Riley Phillips 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Robby Taul 2-4 Rbi, Adam Stilts 1-3 2B.
LP-Cole Akal IP-3.7 H-2 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-3
Civic Memorial: Spencer Powell 2-4 Rbi-3, Bryce Zupan 2-3, Caden Clark 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-2 Hr Rbi.
WP-Spencer Powell IP-7.0 H-8 R-6 ER-4 BB-2 K-7
Freeburg 15, Marissa 9
Freeburg
(10)00
113
0
—
15
12
0
Marissa
001
404
0
—
9
0
0
Freeburg: Jack Lugge 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 3-5 Rbi-2, Paden Musckopf 2-2, Payton Benkendorf 1-2 Rbi-2, Adam Haas 1-4 Rbi-2, Zach Muir 1-5 Rbi, Carson Smith 1-2 2B Rbi-2.
WP-Brock Loesche IP-4.0 H-5 R-5 ER-4 BB-5 K-3
New Athens 9, Central 6
New Athens
000
621
0
—
9
6
0
Bre. Central
003
102
0
—
6
0
0
New Athens: Jake Poirot 2-2 2B Rbi-4, Levi Daab 1-4, Joel Mattingly 1-3 Rbi-2, George Schneider 1-3, Jeremy Wade 1-3.
WP-George Weaver IP-4.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-0 K-4
Valmeyer 3, Waterloo 2
Waterloo
000
002
0
—
2
7
0
Valmeyer
110
000
1
—
3
7
1
Waterloo: Team Stats 7-0.
LP-Brad Hausmann IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Valmeyer: Tyler Kempfer 2-3 Rbi, Jake Krekel 2-4, Drew Maus 1-4 Rbi, Philip Reinhardt 1-4, Jacob Rowold 1-2 Rbi.
WP-Cole Juelfs IP-1.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K
Gibault 13, Wesclin 1
Wesclin
100
00
—
1
5
3
Gibault
643
00
—
13
10
0
Wesclin: Joe Abt 1-2, Gavin Bilbruck 1-1, Brandon Durgin 1-2, Brandt Goings 1-2, Dean Travous 1-1.
LP-Joe Abt IP-1.0 H-4 R-6 ER-6 BB-3 K
Gibault: Mark Branz 3-3 Hr Rbi-4, Mason Mcfarland 2-2 Rbi, Tim Reinholz 2-3 Hr Rbi-2, Cameron Kincheloe 1-3, Ian Metcalf 1-2 Rbi, Austin Sweeney 1-3 Rbi-2.
WP-Tim Reinholz IP-5.0 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-3
Mascoutah 14, Althoff 10
Althoff
020
400
4
—
10
12
0
Mascoutah
036
203
0
—
14
13
0
Althoff: Jack Toenjas 3-4 Rbi-2, Peyton Whitehead 2-3 2B, Jack Ysursa 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Anthony Dauphin 1-3 Rbi, Josh Dima 1-3, Jon Dykstra 1-3 2B, Alek Falk 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Matthew Schroeder 1-3 Rbi.
LP-Josh Dima IP-2.7 H-6 R-9 ER-8 BB-8 K-3
Mascoutah: Jacob Schanz 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Jaydon Stewart 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-4, Jaelyn Curry 2-4 Rbi, Logan Jung 2-2, Tyler Jowett 1-1 2B, Kyle Ohl 1-2 Rbi, Sam Scott 1-4 Rbi.
W-3P-Jakob Rhoderick IP-4.0 H-8 R-8 ER-8 BB-4 K-3
Carlyle 15, Okawville 1
Carlyle
509
01
—
15
13
0
Okawville
100
00
—
1
0
0
Carlyle: Tyler Clark 2-3 2B Rbi, Noah Crocker 2-3 3B Rbi, Jacob Eversgerd 2-2 2B 3B Rbi-4, Conner Humes 2-2 Rbi, Nick Becker 1-2 2B Rbi-2, Lane Heinzmann 1-4 Rbi-3, Grant Linton 1-1, Tyler Siever 1-3, Benji Vonburg 1-2.
WP-Jacob Eversgerd IP-4.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-3 K-3
Granite City 14, Cahokia 3
Granite City
460
103
—
14
13
0
Cahokia
003
000
—
3
1
0
Granite City: Brennan Haddix 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Mason Roehr 3-5 2B, Cordele Mackin 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Jonas Barnes 1-2, Spencer Barrett 1-1, Landen Barton 1-1 Rbi, Cameron Hibbets 1-4, Bennett Smallie 1-5 2B.
Cahokia: Team Stats 1-0.
Jerseyville 8, Hardin Calhoun 1
Jerseyville
001
102
4
—
8
10
2
Hardin C.
000
100
0
—
1
3
3
Jerseyville: Logan Simpson 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, John Collins 2-3 2B-2 3B Rbi, Brett Tuttle 2-4 2B 3B Rbi-4, Blake Wittman 2-4 2B, Garrett Carey 1-4 Rbi.
WP-Tucker Shalley IP-7.0 H-3 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-13
Hardin Calhoun: Ty Bick 1-2, Conner Gilman 1-3, Aj Hillen 1-3.
LP-Corey Nelson IP-5.0 H-6 R-4 ER-2 BB-4 K-6
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Freeburg 13, Marissa 1
Freeburg
101
322
4
—
13
18
0
Marissa
000
010
0
—
1
0
0
Freeburg: Kelsie Burroughs 4-5 Rbi, Colleen Cockrell 4-5 2B-2 3B Rbi-4, Carly Otten 3-4, Chasity Hill 2-4 Rbi-2, Miranda Schulte 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-4, Elly Fischer 1-4 2B Rbi, Abby Mirly 1-3 2B Rbi, Chloe Schanuel 1-4.
WP-Chasity Hill IP-7.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-4
Gillespie 17, Greenville 0
Gillespie
386
—
17
15
1
Greenville
000
—
0
0
0
Gillespie: Mikala Hayes 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Sydney Bires 2-3 2B Rbi-4, Rylee Jarman 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Keaton Link 2-2 Rbi-2, Madison Anderson 1-1, Lexie Bussmann 1-3 Rbi, Ally Clay 1-3, Sydney Henrichs 1-2, Mackenzie Kasarda 1-4 Rbi, Rylee Sarti 1-4 Rbi.
WP-Sydney Henrichs IP-2.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-6
Belleville West 8, Mascoutah 4
Bellvl. West
200
020
04
—
8
13
0
Mascoutah
000
000
40
—
4
0
0
Belleville West: Aleigha Cory 2-4 Rbi, Claire Marlen 2-5 2B, Megan Skaer 2-4, Emily Twellman 2-5 Hr Rbi-4, Allyson Winkelman 2-4, Paige Cates 1-4 Rbi, Haley Dunn 1-3 Rbi-2, Abigail Gibson 1-3.
Collinsville 13, Civic Memorial 1
Collinsville
274
00
—
13
12
0
Civic Mem.
000
10
—
1
0
0
Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Faith Hall 2-4 2B Rbi-4, Maddy Lautz 2-3, Riley Simpson 2-4 2B-2 Rbi, Adriana Hall 1-3, Rileigh Hindahl 1-3 2B, Heather Martinez 1-4 Rbi.
WP-Maddy Lautz IP-5.0 H-4 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-2
Red Bud 3, Waterloo 1
Red Bud
200
000
1
—
3
0
0
Waterloo
001
000
0
—
1
3
1
Waterloo: Taylor Downen 1-3 Rbi, Mikhayla Haloftis 1-3, Taylor Kaufmann 1-3.
LP-Madison Limestall IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-2 BB-4 K-2
Roxana 9, Staunton 8
Staunton
—
8
0
0
Roxana
—
9
17
0
Roxana: Phoebe Booher 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-2, Abigail Stahlhut 3-4 2B Rbi, Madison Klaas 2-4 Rbi, Taylor Nolan 2-3, Reagen Stahlhut 2-3 Rbi-2, Olivia Stangler 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Lette Palen 1-4, Halee Petrokovich 1-1 Rbi, Kiley Winfree 1-3.
WP-Phoebe Booher IP-3.0 H-3 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-2
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Murphysboro 3, Central 0
Bre. Central
0
0
—
0
Murphysboro
2
1
—
0
GOALS: B-, M-
SHOTS: B-0, M-0
CORNERS: B-0, M-0
FOULS: B-0, M-0
GOALIES: B- Min-60-Madison Toennies Sv-9 Min-20-Martha Aparicio; M
-
Wesclin 4, Highland 0
Wesclin
1
3
—
4
Highland
0
0
—
0
GOALS: W-Tori Calvert 3, Chloe Gruenke 1. , H-
SHOTS: W-0, H-0
CORNERS: W-0, H-0
FOULS: W-0, H-0
GOALIES: W- Min-80-Lydia Schorfheide Sv; H-
Waterloo 6, Sikeston 0
Sikeston
0
0
—
0
Waterloo
0
0
—
6
GOALS: S-, W-Natalie Gum 1, Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 3, Sydney Stephens 1.
SHOTS: S-0, W-0
CORNERS: S-0, W-0
FOULS: S-0, W-0
GOALIES: S-; W-Min-60-Bailey Bosler SvMin-10-Kate Kennedy
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
O’Fallon placed first at the Triad Quad. Triad finished second with Althoff and Centralia rounding out the field. Individual match results are as follows.
O’Fallon vs. Centralia
Singles
1. Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Blake Nehrt (C) 6-0, 6-0
2. Evan Potter (O) def. Arda Centinkaya (C) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. Ethan Dobbs and Dane Burrus (C) 6-0, 6-0
Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) def. Emmet Burnes and Miles Miller (C) 6-0, 6-0
Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Lucas Fischer and Reed Dearing (C) 6-0, 6-0
Aidan Kiser and Luke Russo (O) def. Logan Fischer Brannon Schwartz (C) 6-0, 6-0
O’Fallon vs. Althoff
Singles
Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Stone Galloway (A) 6-0, 6-1
Evan Potter (O) def. Paul Fries (A) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. David Osthoff and Mitch Kidd (A) 6-0, 6-0
Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) def. Trey Schmieder and Harrison Maine (A) 6-1, 6-1
Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Jake Land and Logan Keeney (A) 6-0, 6-0
O’Fallon vs. Triad
Singles
Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Nick Parsons (T) 6-1, 6-0
Evan Potter (O) def. Jared Speer (T) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. Sean Froidcoeur and Jaden Henderson (T) 6-3, 6-1
Adam Minter and Reiss Naylor (T) def. Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) 3-6, 4-6
Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Trevor Meyer and Rob Patrick (T) 6-3, 6-2
Isaiah Steward and Luke Russo (O) def. Ben Veteto and Aaron Gruber (T) 6-1, 3-6, 10-8
