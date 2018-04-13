Sports

Local box scores for Fri. April 13

April 13, 2018 10:19 PM

MLB

Cardinals 5, Reds 3

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Cincinnati ab

r

h

bi

De.Fwlr rf

5

1

2

1

Hmilton cf

2

1

1

0

Pham cf

4

1

2

0

Peraza ss

3

0

0

0

M.Crpnt 3b

4

1

1

0

Votto 1b

4

0

1

1

Ozuna lf

5

1

2

1

Gennett 2b

4

1

1

0

Mrtinez 1b

4

0

2

0

Msoraco c

4

1

2

2

Y.Mlina c

4

1

2

3

Duvall lf

4

0

1

0

DeJong ss

4

0

0

0

Ervin rf

3

0

0

0

Wong 2b

4

0

1

0

Pnnngtn 3b

2

0

0

0

Weaver p

3

0

0

0

Qcknbsh p

0

0

0

0

Bowman p

0

0

0

0

Blndino ph-3b

2

0

1

0

Lyons p

0

0

0

0

Mahle p

1

0

0

0

Leone p

0

0

0

0

Gsselin 3b

2

0

0

0

Munoz ph

1

0

1

0

J.Hghes p

0

0

0

0

B.Nrris p

0

0

0

0

W.Prlta p

0

0

0

0

Brnhart ph

1

0

0

0

Totals 38

5

13

5

Totals 32

3

7

3

St. Louis

010

004

000

5

Cincinnati

000

000

210

3

E—Pennington 2 (2). DP—Cincinnati 2. LOB—St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B—M.Carpenter (2), Munoz (1). HR—De.Fowler (2), Y.Molina (5), Mesoraco (1). SB—Pham (3). CS—Martinez (1). S—Peraza (3).

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Weaver W,2-0

6

4

2

2

1

7

Bowman H,4

1

1

0

0

0

2

Lyons H,3

 2/3

1

1

1

1

1

Leone H,2

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Norris S,2-2

1

1

0

0

1

3

Cincinnati

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Mahle L,1-2

5 1/3

9

5

5

0

5

Quackenbush

1 2/3

3

0

0

0

1

Hughes

1

0

0

0

0

2

Peralta

1

1

0

0

2

1

Weaver pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:05. A—19,561 (42,319).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 7, Alton 6

Alton

101

040

0

6

9

0

Civic Mem.

302

011

0

7

6

4

Alton: Brandon Droste 2-3 2B Rbi, Mikey Hampton 2-3 2B, Riley Phillips 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Robby Taul 2-4 Rbi, Adam Stilts 1-3 2B.

LP-Cole Akal IP-3.7 H-2 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-3

Civic Memorial: Spencer Powell 2-4 Rbi-3, Bryce Zupan 2-3, Caden Clark 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-2 Hr Rbi.

WP-Spencer Powell IP-7.0 H-8 R-6 ER-4 BB-2 K-7

Freeburg 15, Marissa 9

Freeburg

(10)00

113

0

15

12

0

Marissa

001

404

0

9

0

0

Freeburg: Jack Lugge 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 3-5 Rbi-2, Paden Musckopf 2-2, Payton Benkendorf 1-2 Rbi-2, Adam Haas 1-4 Rbi-2, Zach Muir 1-5 Rbi, Carson Smith 1-2 2B Rbi-2.

WP-Brock Loesche IP-4.0 H-5 R-5 ER-4 BB-5 K-3

New Athens 9, Central 6

New Athens

000

621

0

9

6

0

Bre. Central

003

102

0

6

0

0

New Athens: Jake Poirot 2-2 2B Rbi-4, Levi Daab 1-4, Joel Mattingly 1-3 Rbi-2, George Schneider 1-3, Jeremy Wade 1-3.

WP-George Weaver IP-4.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-0 K-4

Valmeyer 3, Waterloo 2

Waterloo

000

002

0

2

7

0

Valmeyer

110

000

1

3

7

1

Waterloo: Team Stats 7-0.

LP-Brad Hausmann IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Valmeyer: Tyler Kempfer 2-3 Rbi, Jake Krekel 2-4, Drew Maus 1-4 Rbi, Philip Reinhardt 1-4, Jacob Rowold 1-2 Rbi.

WP-Cole Juelfs IP-1.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K

Gibault 13, Wesclin 1

Wesclin

100

00

1

5

3

Gibault

643

00

13

10

0

Wesclin: Joe Abt 1-2, Gavin Bilbruck 1-1, Brandon Durgin 1-2, Brandt Goings 1-2, Dean Travous 1-1.

LP-Joe Abt IP-1.0 H-4 R-6 ER-6 BB-3 K

Gibault: Mark Branz 3-3 Hr Rbi-4, Mason Mcfarland 2-2 Rbi, Tim Reinholz 2-3 Hr Rbi-2, Cameron Kincheloe 1-3, Ian Metcalf 1-2 Rbi, Austin Sweeney 1-3 Rbi-2.

WP-Tim Reinholz IP-5.0 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-4 K-3

Mascoutah 14, Althoff 10

Althoff

020

400

4

10

12

0

Mascoutah

036

203

0

14

13

0

Althoff: Jack Toenjas 3-4 Rbi-2, Peyton Whitehead 2-3 2B, Jack Ysursa 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Anthony Dauphin 1-3 Rbi, Josh Dima 1-3, Jon Dykstra 1-3 2B, Alek Falk 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Matthew Schroeder 1-3 Rbi.

LP-Josh Dima IP-2.7 H-6 R-9 ER-8 BB-8 K-3

Mascoutah: Jacob Schanz 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Jaydon Stewart 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-4, Jaelyn Curry 2-4 Rbi, Logan Jung 2-2, Tyler Jowett 1-1 2B, Kyle Ohl 1-2 Rbi, Sam Scott 1-4 Rbi.

W-3P-Jakob Rhoderick IP-4.0 H-8 R-8 ER-8 BB-4 K-3

Carlyle 15, Okawville 1

Carlyle

509

01

15

13

0

Okawville

100

00

1

0

0

Carlyle: Tyler Clark 2-3 2B Rbi, Noah Crocker 2-3 3B Rbi, Jacob Eversgerd 2-2 2B 3B Rbi-4, Conner Humes 2-2 Rbi, Nick Becker 1-2 2B Rbi-2, Lane Heinzmann 1-4 Rbi-3, Grant Linton 1-1, Tyler Siever 1-3, Benji Vonburg 1-2.

WP-Jacob Eversgerd IP-4.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-3 K-3

Granite City 14, Cahokia 3

Granite City

460

103

14

13

0

Cahokia

003

000

3

1

0

Granite City: Brennan Haddix 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Mason Roehr 3-5 2B, Cordele Mackin 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Jonas Barnes 1-2, Spencer Barrett 1-1, Landen Barton 1-1 Rbi, Cameron Hibbets 1-4, Bennett Smallie 1-5 2B.

Cahokia: Team Stats 1-0.

Jerseyville 8, Hardin Calhoun 1

Jerseyville

001

102

4

8

10

2

Hardin C.

000

100

0

1

3

3

Jerseyville: Logan Simpson 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, John Collins 2-3 2B-2 3B Rbi, Brett Tuttle 2-4 2B 3B Rbi-4, Blake Wittman 2-4 2B, Garrett Carey 1-4 Rbi.

WP-Tucker Shalley IP-7.0 H-3 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-13

Hardin Calhoun: Ty Bick 1-2, Conner Gilman 1-3, Aj Hillen 1-3.

LP-Corey Nelson IP-5.0 H-6 R-4 ER-2 BB-4 K-6

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Freeburg 13, Marissa 1

Freeburg

101

322

4

13

18

0

Marissa

000

010

0

1

0

0

Freeburg: Kelsie Burroughs 4-5 Rbi, Colleen Cockrell 4-5 2B-2 3B Rbi-4, Carly Otten 3-4, Chasity Hill 2-4 Rbi-2, Miranda Schulte 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-4, Elly Fischer 1-4 2B Rbi, Abby Mirly 1-3 2B Rbi, Chloe Schanuel 1-4.

WP-Chasity Hill IP-7.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-4

Gillespie 17, Greenville 0

Gillespie

386

17

15

1

Greenville

000

0

0

0

Gillespie: Mikala Hayes 3-4 2B Rbi-2, Sydney Bires 2-3 2B Rbi-4, Rylee Jarman 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Keaton Link 2-2 Rbi-2, Madison Anderson 1-1, Lexie Bussmann 1-3 Rbi, Ally Clay 1-3, Sydney Henrichs 1-2, Mackenzie Kasarda 1-4 Rbi, Rylee Sarti 1-4 Rbi.

WP-Sydney Henrichs IP-2.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-6

Belleville West 8, Mascoutah 4

Bellvl. West

200

020

04

8

13

0

Mascoutah

000

000

40

4

0

0

Belleville West: Aleigha Cory 2-4 Rbi, Claire Marlen 2-5 2B, Megan Skaer 2-4, Emily Twellman 2-5 Hr Rbi-4, Allyson Winkelman 2-4, Paige Cates 1-4 Rbi, Haley Dunn 1-3 Rbi-2, Abigail Gibson 1-3.

Collinsville 13, Civic Memorial 1

Collinsville

274

00

13

12

0

Civic Mem.

000

10

1

0

0

Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Faith Hall 2-4 2B Rbi-4, Maddy Lautz 2-3, Riley Simpson 2-4 2B-2 Rbi, Adriana Hall 1-3, Rileigh Hindahl 1-3 2B, Heather Martinez 1-4 Rbi.

WP-Maddy Lautz IP-5.0 H-4 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-2

Red Bud 3, Waterloo 1

Red Bud

200

000

1

3

0

0

Waterloo

001

000

0

1

3

1

Waterloo: Taylor Downen 1-3 Rbi, Mikhayla Haloftis 1-3, Taylor Kaufmann 1-3.

LP-Madison Limestall IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-2 BB-4 K-2

Roxana 9, Staunton 8

Staunton

8

0

0

Roxana

9

17

0

Roxana: Phoebe Booher 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-2, Abigail Stahlhut 3-4 2B Rbi, Madison Klaas 2-4 Rbi, Taylor Nolan 2-3, Reagen Stahlhut 2-3 Rbi-2, Olivia Stangler 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Lette Palen 1-4, Halee Petrokovich 1-1 Rbi, Kiley Winfree 1-3.

WP-Phoebe Booher IP-3.0 H-3 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-2

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Murphysboro 3, Central 0

Bre. Central

0

0

0

Murphysboro

2

1

0

GOALS: B-, M-

SHOTS: B-0, M-0

CORNERS: B-0, M-0

FOULS: B-0, M-0

GOALIES: B- Min-60-Madison Toennies Sv-9 Min-20-Martha Aparicio; M

-

Wesclin 4, Highland 0

Wesclin

1

3

4

Highland

0

0

0

GOALS: W-Tori Calvert 3, Chloe Gruenke 1. , H-

SHOTS: W-0, H-0

CORNERS: W-0, H-0

FOULS: W-0, H-0

GOALIES: W- Min-80-Lydia Schorfheide Sv; H-

Waterloo 6, Sikeston 0

Sikeston

0

0

0

Waterloo

0

0

6

GOALS: S-, W-Natalie Gum 1, Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 3, Sydney Stephens 1.

SHOTS: S-0, W-0

CORNERS: S-0, W-0

FOULS: S-0, W-0

GOALIES: S-; W-Min-60-Bailey Bosler SvMin-10-Kate Kennedy

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

O’Fallon placed first at the Triad Quad. Triad finished second with Althoff and Centralia rounding out the field. Individual match results are as follows.

O’Fallon vs. Centralia

Singles

1. Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Blake Nehrt (C) 6-0, 6-0

2. Evan Potter (O) def. Arda Centinkaya (C) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. Ethan Dobbs and Dane Burrus (C) 6-0, 6-0

Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) def. Emmet Burnes and Miles Miller (C) 6-0, 6-0

Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Lucas Fischer and Reed Dearing (C) 6-0, 6-0

Aidan Kiser and Luke Russo (O) def. Logan Fischer Brannon Schwartz (C) 6-0, 6-0

O’Fallon vs. Althoff

Singles

Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Stone Galloway (A) 6-0, 6-1

Evan Potter (O) def. Paul Fries (A) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. David Osthoff and Mitch Kidd (A) 6-0, 6-0

Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) def. Trey Schmieder and Harrison Maine (A) 6-1, 6-1

Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Jake Land and Logan Keeney (A) 6-0, 6-0

O’Fallon vs. Triad

Singles

Dominic Macaluso (O) def. Nick Parsons (T) 6-1, 6-0

Evan Potter (O) def. Jared Speer (T) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Niko Papachrisanthou and Quincy Dollison (O) def. Sean Froidcoeur and Jaden Henderson (T) 6-3, 6-1

Adam Minter and Reiss Naylor (T) def. Noah Kellerman and Eric Upson (O) 3-6, 4-6

Josh Collins and Hayden Lee (O) def. Trevor Meyer and Rob Patrick (T) 6-3, 6-2

Isaiah Steward and Luke Russo (O) def. Ben Veteto and Aaron Gruber (T) 6-1, 3-6, 10-8

