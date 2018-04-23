Belleville East softball field to be dedicated to longtime coach Tuesday

SHARE COPY LINK Belleville District 201 superintendent Dr. Jeff Dosier announced plans to name the Belleville East High School softball field in honor of former head coach Rita Menke, whose 613 career wins ranks 15th in Illinois history. McClatchy Provided

Belleville District 201 superintendent Dr. Jeff Dosier announced plans to name the Belleville East High School softball field in honor of former head coach Rita Menke, whose 613 career wins ranks 15th in Illinois history. McClatchy Provided