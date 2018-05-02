These sisters grew up on a farm in Okawville. Now they're headed to the Hall of Fame.

Growing up on a farm near the small town of Okawville, sisters Kelly and Kate Hasheider learned the importance and value of having a close family.
Two of Norbert and Betty Hasheider's four children, the Hasheider sisters, along with older sister Michelle and brother Matt, spent many summer days baling hay in the family fields. They also spent many early mornings milking cows, then grooming and washing those same cows to show at numerous county fairs throughout Southern Illinois during the summer months.
But once the chores were done, there were sports. Or in the case of the Hasheider sisters, there was basketball. Now more than 20 years later with careers and families of their own, Kelly Schumacher, 34, and Kate Glynn 32, have fond memories of choosing up teams and playing 2-on-2, perfecting their shooting skills with games of horse or shooting jump shots on their own late at night on the family basketball court.
"We had a half-court concrete court at our house that we painted a 3-point line on and everything. There were many nights where we had siblings out there playing 2-on-2. And the court is still there," Glynn said. "We had a light out there, so we could play at night, and then we would go out and shoot baskets before school in the morning."
It was that dedication and talent that helped the Hasheider sisters earn all-area and all-state honors while playing at Okawville High School and enabled them to enjoy stellar four-year careers at McKendree University.
Schumacher and Glynn will receive the ultimate honor Saturday when they are inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Just two members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2018, who will be honored during the banquet and ceremony at Redbird Arena in Normal, the sisters will join older sister Michelle Hasheider-Burianek, who was inducted in 2013.
Members of the Okawville High School squad that won the 2000 Class A state championship under IBCA Hall of Fame coach Kathy Lanter, both said earning this honor in the same year makes it even more special.
"It's a great honor. It's not one that when you start to play the game that you want to achieve. It's not one of your goals in life. But when accolades like this come along, you are very appreciative of someone nominating you for the award and then getting it," Schumacher said. "It is a great honor because there are so many great basketball players who are probably equally deserving.
"It feels really nice and going in with my little sister makes it even better. If I had to picture a perfect way to go in this would be it."
Both Kelly and Kate Hasheider were among the top players in the state during their high school careers at Okawville. Kelly Hasheider was a starting guard on the Rockets team that placed third in the Class A state tournament in 1999, but suffered a serious knee injury in the state finals.
In 2000, with younger sister Kate — then a freshman — making a huge impact on a team that was loaded in talent, the Rockets won the state championship, beating Lewistown 73-49 in the championship game. Center Jamie Schrader was the leading scorer in the state tournament, scoring 61 points. But the Hasheiders were also major contributors, combining for 64 points in three games. Okawville finished 32-1 for the season.
"We had a lot components on that tam. We had a lot of very talented ladies that we had a chance to play with," Schumacher said. "I had torn my ACL the year before at the state tournament, and so it was nice to come back and win the state tournament and not have the injury as my last memory of playing at Redbird."
Glynn said she was left somewhat spoiled by winning a state championship as a freshman.
"I didn't really realize how spoiled I was. Winning the state championship my freshman year. It was kind of like icing on the cake," Glynn said. "It was just an unbelievable feeling to get that state championship ring."
But Kate and Kelly Hasheider were exceptional players all four years in high school. Kate finished her high school career with 1,719 points and 561 assists, while Kelly had 1,399 points and 548 assists.
Lanter, who coached Okawville to seven state tournament appearances, said the Hasheider sisters set the standard for how basketball should be played.
"What made each of these young ladies so good was obviously their athletic ability, but what set them apart was their aptitude and understanding of the game," Lanter said. "What made these three sisters special was they played the game the right way. They set the standard for how the girls game should be played not only at Okawville, but for the entire metro-east area."
Introduced to basketball by their father, both sisters' first recollection of the sport came from watching Michelle play both during the season and in the summer at club and AAU tournaments. The oldest of the four children, Michelle Hasheider was a three-time all state selection who helped lead Okawville to the 1994 Class A state championship.
Still ranked 20th in state history with more than 2,600 career points, Michelle Hasheider earned a scholarship to the University of Colorado, but her career was cut short by injuries.
Hasheider-Burianek is now the head coach of the Okawville girls basketball team and along with brother Matt help run the family farm. She is proud to have her sisters join her in the IBCA Hall of Fame.
"I am extremely excited for my sisters. It's a pretty neat thing to have all three of us win a state championship, and then for all three of us to get this honor as well. I am just so happy for them," Hasheider-Burianek said. "I think one of the keys to our success was that we were motivated to play on our own every chance we got and truly loved the game. We learned how to create a play, cut hard and make something happen."
Their introduction to basketball came when watching Michelle play while in high school. It didn't take long to fall in love with the sport.
"Our family vacations kind of revolved around wherever Michelle was playing. Whatever state she was playing, that's where went on vacation," Glynn said. "We went along and just loved it. It was just instilled in us and has stayed with us. Kelly is a coach. I'm a coach. We just love the game."
Schumacher said that basketball was never forced on them while growing up.
"I think it helped that mom and dad never forced it upon us. They always encouraged us to try different sports and activities. We just gravitated to it. Like Kate said, we fell in love with it," Schumacher said. "It's brought us so much in life. Friends that you make, experiences that you have in the game and what it's given to you. It's just a great sport."
Both Schumacher and Glynn are now giving back to the sport as coaches. A teacher in Breese, Schumacher coaches fifth- and sixth-grade teams in the fall and is also a member of the Central High School girls coaching staff. Led by head coach Nathan Rueter, the Cougars placed fourth in the Class 3A state tournament this past winter.
Glynn, who is a certified public accountant, and her husband, Joe Glynn, coach at Albers Elementary School. The Glynns have one son, Brooks. Kelly Schumacher and husband Tim have two daughters, Collins and Kaidyn.
