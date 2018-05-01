Sports

Local box scores for May 1

May 01, 2018 10:51 PM

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Belleville East 5, Christian Brothers (St. Louis) 4

Singles

1. AJ Woodman (E) def. Max Skaer 4-6, 6-1, 10-0

2. Clayton Maack (E) def. Christian Cowulich 6-4, 1-6, 10-4

3. David Abilez (E) def. Carter Baldus 6-2, 7-6

4. Cameron Cagas (BE) def. Nick Jung 6-1, 6-1

5. Cory Erickson (BE) def. Joe Bouche 6-2, 6-0

6. Jude Crowner (BE) def. Nick Nufez 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1. Christian Cowulich and Max Skaer (BE) def. Clayton Maack and David Abilez 8-2

2. Nick Jung and AJ Woodman (E) def. Cameron Cagas and Carter Baldus 8-3

3. Cory Erickson and Jude Crowner (BE) def. Joe Bouche and Peizo Martinez 8-3

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Belleville East 7, Granite City 3

Bellvl. East

070

000

0

7

8

0

Granite City

000

300

0

3

7

0

Belleville East: Ben Cruikshank 2-4, Gage Cruz 1-3 Rbi, Ryan Culley 1-4, Zechariah Georgian 1-4 3B Rbi-3, Drew Gray 1-4, Evan Gray 1-3 Rbi-2, Austin Hitt 1-4.

WP-Sam McAnulty IP-4.0 H-7 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K-2

Granite City: Landen Barton 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Austin Bonvicino 1-2, Brennan Haddix 1-3, Cameron Hibbets 1-3, Mason Roehr 1-3, Bennett Smallie 1-3.

LP-Aaron Gibson IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Central 8, Freeburg 6

Bre. Central

400

103

0

8

0

0

Freeburg

032

010

0

6

9

0

Freeburg: Brady Schmitz 3-4 2B, Jake Isaacs 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 2-4 2B-2, Payton Benkendorf 1-2 2B Rbi-2, Cal Clossen 1-3.

LP-Brant Bowen IP-1.3 H-5 R-3 ER-3 BB-1

Wesclin 3, Carlyle 2

Carlyle

000

011

0

2

4

0

Wesclin

000

010

2

3

7

0

Carlyle: Tyler Clark 1-3 Rbi, Noah Crocker 1-2 3B Rbi, Conner Humes 1-3 3B, Benji Vonburg 1-3.

Wesclin: Joe Abt 1-3 3B, Philip Berberich 1-2, Parker Durgin 1-3, Brandon Durgin 1-3 2B, Brandt Goings 1-4, Seth Nast 1-4 2B Rbi-2, Mick Stephens 1-2.

WP-Seth Nast IP-1.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K

Centralia 12, Cahokia 1

Centralia IL

113

70

12

4

1

Cahokia

001

00

1

0

0

Centralia (Ill.): Will Clossen 2-4 2B 3B Rbi-3, Cole Wells 1-2 Rbi-2, Cam Whritenour 1-3 Rbi-2.

WP-Chaise Reed IP-5.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-

3

Alton 6, Edwardsville 3

Edwardsville

100

020

0

3

4

2

Alton

002

004

0

6

5

1

Edwardsville: Josh Ohl 2-3 2B, Blake Burris 1-4, Reid Hendrickson 1-3 3B Rbi.

LP-Grant Schaefer IP-0.7 H-0 R-4 ER-3 BB-3 K

Alton: Mikey Hampton 2-3 2B Rbi, Wesley Laaker 1-3 Rbi, Ben Mossman 1-2 3B Rbi, Robby Taul 1-4 3B Rbi.

WP-Wesley Laaker IP-7.0 H-4 R-3 ER-2 BB-3 K-7

Valmeyer 15, Marissa 5

Marissa

200

030

5

0

0

Valmeyer

110

634

15

21

2

Valmeyer: Jake Krekel 4-5 2B Rbi-2, Andrew Whipple 4-4 Rbi-2, Tyler Kempfer 3-5 2B Rbi-3, Philip Reinhardt 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Drew Maus 2-2, Ryan Brinkman 1-1 Rbi-2, Cole Juelfs 1-5, Jacob Rowold 1-3 3B Rbi, Evan Thien 1-2, Henry Weber 1-1.

WP-Drew Maus IP-2.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-3

Collinsville 10, Belleville West 9

Bellvl. West

231

002

1

9

0

0

Collinsville

100

213

3

10

7

0

Collinsville: Braeden Lemp 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-5, Hunter Schrage 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Matt Campbell 1-2 2B, Noah Scrum 1-4, Spencer Vlasak 1-4.

WP-Guiseppi Coppotelli IP-5.0 H-4 R-3 ER-2 BB-3

Wood River 22, Metro East Lutheran 9

ME Lutheran

131

40

9

0

0

Wood River

782

50

22

20

0

Wood River: Tyler Hamby 4-5 2B-2 Rbi-4, Ashton Murray 4-4 Rbi, Zack Wells 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jacob Cress 2-4 3B Rbi-2, Hunter Hall 2-4 Rbi-3, Lucas Westbrook 2-3 3B Hr Rbi-3, Zaide Wilson 2-4 Rbi-2, Gage Booten 1-3 2B Rbi-2.

WP-Jake Wells IP-5.0 H-10 R-9 ER-7 BB-1 K-9

Red Bud 9, Lebananon 0

Red Bud

9

14

0

Lebanon

0

0

0

Red Bud: Blake Cowell 3-4, Alex Birchler 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Cj Doirion 2-3, Charles Rednour 2-4, Cole Steibel 2-5 Rbi, Cory Fithian 1-1, Caleb Langrehr 1-2, Tom White 1-3.

WP-Cole Steibel IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-17

Vandalia 7, Roxana 5

Vandalia

211

120

0

7

0

0

Roxana

040

100

0

5

8

3

Roxana: Weston Renaud 3-3 Rbi-2, Braeden Wells 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-2, Christian Bertoletti 1-3, Griffen Brock 1-2, Brad Mott 1-3.

LP-Brad Mott IP-5.0 H-8 R-7 ER-4 BB-2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 15, Alton 0

Alton

000

0

0

4

3

Edwardsville

607

2

15

0

0

Alton: Lynna Fischer 1-2, Miranda Hudson 1-2, Rachel Mccoy 1-2, Abby Sullivan 1-2.

LP-Alyson Haegele IP-3.0 H-12 R-13 ER-7 BB-2 K

Freeburg 6, Central 0

Bre. Central

000

000

0

0

0

0

Freeburg

204

000

0

6

10

0

Freeburg: Colleen Cockrell 3-4, Chasity Hill 2-4 2B, Elly Fischer 1-3 Rbi-2, Maddie Mense 1-3 2B, Carly Otten 1-3 Rbi-2, Madison Schanuel 1-3, Miranda Schulte 1-3 2B Rbi-2.

WP-Miranda Schulte IP-7.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-12

Jerseyville 3, Brussels 1

Brussels

001

000

0

1

0

0

Jerseyville

200

001

0

3

7

0

Jerseyville: Melissa Weishaupt 2-3 Rbi, Lauren Brown 1-3, Ryleigh Jones 1-1, Chelsea Maag 1-3 2B, Emma Plasmeier 1-1 2B, Lauren Rexing 1-4.

WP-Claire Anderson IP-3.0 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-4

Wesclin 7, Carlyle 6

Carlyle

300

120

0

6

0

0

Wesclin

001

003

3

7

7

0

Carlyle:

LP-Kylee Smith IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Wesclin: Lauren Rakers 2-4, Kelsey Bray 1-3, Mckenna Daiber 1-4 2B Rbi-3, Julia Friederich 1-2, Courtney Lercher 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Georgia Litteken 1-3 2B Rbi-2.

WP-Karaghan Daiber IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0

Columbia 12, Salem 0

Columbia

011

28

12

15

0

Salem

000

00

0

0

0

Columbia: Britney Edwards 3-3 Rbi, Whitney Edwards 3-3 3B Hr Rbi-2, Chelsy Pena 3-4 2B-2 Hr Rbi-3, Aryn Henke 2-3, Kylie Cleveland 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Lexi Touchette 1-3, Keeler Van Breusegen 1-4 2B Rbi, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-4 Hr Rbi-2.

WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-5.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-8

O’Fallon 17, East St. Louis 1

E. St. Louis

100

0

1

2

0

O’Fallon

(11)40

2

17

7

1

East St. Louis: Team Stats 2-0.

O’Fallon: Taylor Vanausdall 2-2 3B Rbi-2, Jade Williams 2-3 2B Rbi, Grace Dumstorff 1-2 2B Rbi, Courtney Keller 1-2 2B Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-2 Rbi-2.

WP-Abigail Wilson IP-3.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-4

Nashville 17, Gibault 0

Gibault

000

00

0

2

7

Nashville

344

60

17

0

0

Gibault: Mary Clare Murphy 2-2.

LP-Sidney Wightman IP-4.0 H-12 R-17 ER-10 BB-4 K-2

Triad 13, Metro East Lutheran 0

ME Lutheran

000

000

0

1

0

Triad

202

504

13

12

0

Me Lutheran: Kastilla Main 1-2.

Triad: Kailey Daniel 3-3 2B-2 Rbi-3, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-5 2B Rbi-2, Shyla Schweppe 2-2 2B Rbi, Dallas Zirkelbach 2-4 Rbi, Payton Bode 1-3 2B, Ella Moore 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Liz Young 1-3 2B Rbi.

WP-Ella Moore IP-4.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-4

New Athens 18, Dupo 5

New Athens

816

21

18

15

0

Dupo

002

03

5

5

6

New Athens: Jenna Alfeldt 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Taylor Junge 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-3, Haley Kohnen 3-4 Rbi-4, Lindsey Poirot 2-3, Alayna Hundelt 1-5 Hr Rbi-2, Bre Majzel 1-2, Bryanne Mcbride 1-4 2B Rbi, Casey Wilderman 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Haley Kohnen IP-5.0 H-5 R-5 ER-2 BB-2 K-4

Dupo: Reagan Carner 2-3 3B Rbi, Cameron Foster 1-3, Kenzie Kloess 1-2 Rbi, Sarah Ostertag 1-3 Rbi.

LP-Kenzie Kloess IP-2.7 H-3 R-3 ER-2 BB-2 K-2

Alton Marquette 3, Civic Memorial 0

Civic Mem.

000

000

0

0

0

0

A. Marquette

010

200

0

3

6

1

Alton Marquette: Tess Eberlin 1-3, Grace Frost 1-3, Jada Johnson 1-3, Emma Nicholson 1-3 Rbi-2, Meghan Schorman 1-3, Taylor Whitehead 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Meghan Schorman IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-15

Collinsville 6, Belleville West 4

Collinsville

201

000

12

6

8

0

Bellvl. West

400

000

00

4

0

0

Collinsville: Maddy Lautz 3-4 2B Rbi, Isabelle Marsala 2-5 Rbi, Samantha Brakebill 1-2, Riley Doyle 1-3 2B Rbi, Mackenzie Hayhurst 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Maddy Lautz IP-6.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-7

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Wesclin 7, Central 0

Bre. Central

0

0

0

Wesclin

4

3

7

GOALS: B-, W-Tori Calvert 3, Haileigh Gilley 1, Makenna Glover 2, Chloe Gruenke 1.

SHOTS: B-0, W-0

CORNERS: B-0, W-0

FOULS: B-0, W-0

GOALIES: B- Min-75-Madison Toennies Sv-14; W-Min-80-Lydia Schorfheide

Columbia 17, Salem 0

Columbia

(11)

6

17

Salem

0

0

0

GOALS: C-Kyra Bivins 2, Sophia Bonaldi 2, Haley Glover 3, Chloe Graff 3, Kennedy Jones 4, Abby Mathany 2, Reagan Mauch 1. , S-

SHOTS: C-0, S-0

CORNERS: C-0, S-0

FOULS: C-0, S-0

GOALIES: C- Min-60-Mattea Baumann; S-

Granite City 4, Alton Marquette 0

Granite City

1

3

4

A. Marquette

0

0

0

GOALS: G-MacKenzie Hawkins 1, Callie Kirksey 1, Abby Reeves 1, Maya Ware 1. , A-

SHOTS: G-0, A-0

CORNERS: G-0, A-0

FOULS: G-0, A-0

GOALIES: G- Min-80-Viktoria Johnson Sv-5; A-

Civic Memorial 6, Highland 1

Highland

0

1

1

Civic Mem.

1

5

6

GOALS: H-Jaqlyn Ferguson 1. , C-Cassie Hall 2, Morgan Wilson 4.

SHOTS: H-0, C-0

CORNERS: H-0, C-0

FOULS: H-0, C-0

GOALIES: H- Min-80-Morgan Zobrist Sv-9; C-Min-80-Raegan Bechel Sv-5

Roxana 8, Pana 0

Pana

0

0

0

Roxana

7

1

8

GOALS: P-, R-Brynn Huddleston 1, Macie Lucas 1, Emma Lucas 3, Olivia Mouser 1, Mykala Rosales 2.

SHOTS: P-0, R-14

CORNERS: P-0, R-1

FOULS: P-0, R-0

GOALIES: P-; R-Min-60-Braeden Lackey Sv-2

Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 0

Waterloo

2

1

3

Mascoutah

0

0

0

GOALS: W-Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 2. , M-

SHOTS: W-0, M-0

CORNERS: W-0, M-0

FOULS: W-0, M-0

GOALIES: W- Min-80-Bailey Bosler Sv-3; M-

Belleville West 3, O’Fallon 0

Bellvl. West

2

1

3

O’Fallon

0

0

0

GOALS: B-Taylor Mathenia 3. , O-

SHOTS: B-0, O-0

CORNERS: B-0, O-0

FOULS: B-0, O-0

GOALIES: B- Min-80-Bailey Redden Sv-5; O-Min-80-Grace Vincent Sv-8

Alton 3, Edwardsville 0

Edwardsville

0

0

0

Alton

2

1

3

GOALS: E-, A-Alaina Nasello 2, Sydney Schmidt 1.

SHOTS: E-0, A-0

CORNERS: E-0, A-0

FOULS: E-0, A-0

GOALIES: E-; A-Min-80-Addison Miller

