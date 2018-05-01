Local box scores for May 1

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Belleville East 5, Christian Brothers (St. Louis) 4
Singles
1. AJ Woodman (E) def. Max Skaer 4-6, 6-1, 10-0
2. Clayton Maack (E) def. Christian Cowulich 6-4, 1-6, 10-4
3. David Abilez (E) def. Carter Baldus 6-2, 7-6
4. Cameron Cagas (BE) def. Nick Jung 6-1, 6-1
5. Cory Erickson (BE) def. Joe Bouche 6-2, 6-0
6. Jude Crowner (BE) def. Nick Nufez 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
1. Christian Cowulich and Max Skaer (BE) def. Clayton Maack and David Abilez 8-2
2. Nick Jung and AJ Woodman (E) def. Cameron Cagas and Carter Baldus 8-3
3. Cory Erickson and Jude Crowner (BE) def. Joe Bouche and Peizo Martinez 8-3
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Belleville East 7, Granite City 3
Bellvl. East
070
000
0
—
7
8
0
Granite City
000
300
0
—
3
7
0
Belleville East: Ben Cruikshank 2-4, Gage Cruz 1-3 Rbi, Ryan Culley 1-4, Zechariah Georgian 1-4 3B Rbi-3, Drew Gray 1-4, Evan Gray 1-3 Rbi-2, Austin Hitt 1-4.
WP-Sam McAnulty IP-4.0 H-7 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K-2
Granite City: Landen Barton 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Austin Bonvicino 1-2, Brennan Haddix 1-3, Cameron Hibbets 1-3, Mason Roehr 1-3, Bennett Smallie 1-3.
LP-Aaron Gibson IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Central 8, Freeburg 6
Bre. Central
400
103
0
—
8
0
0
Freeburg
032
010
0
—
6
9
0
Freeburg: Brady Schmitz 3-4 2B, Jake Isaacs 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 2-4 2B-2, Payton Benkendorf 1-2 2B Rbi-2, Cal Clossen 1-3.
LP-Brant Bowen IP-1.3 H-5 R-3 ER-3 BB-1
Wesclin 3, Carlyle 2
Carlyle
000
011
0
—
2
4
0
Wesclin
000
010
2
—
3
7
0
Carlyle: Tyler Clark 1-3 Rbi, Noah Crocker 1-2 3B Rbi, Conner Humes 1-3 3B, Benji Vonburg 1-3.
Wesclin: Joe Abt 1-3 3B, Philip Berberich 1-2, Parker Durgin 1-3, Brandon Durgin 1-3 2B, Brandt Goings 1-4, Seth Nast 1-4 2B Rbi-2, Mick Stephens 1-2.
WP-Seth Nast IP-1.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K
Centralia 12, Cahokia 1
Centralia IL
113
70
—
12
4
1
Cahokia
001
00
—
1
0
0
Centralia (Ill.): Will Clossen 2-4 2B 3B Rbi-3, Cole Wells 1-2 Rbi-2, Cam Whritenour 1-3 Rbi-2.
WP-Chaise Reed IP-5.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-
3
Alton 6, Edwardsville 3
Edwardsville
100
020
0
—
3
4
2
Alton
002
004
0
—
6
5
1
Edwardsville: Josh Ohl 2-3 2B, Blake Burris 1-4, Reid Hendrickson 1-3 3B Rbi.
LP-Grant Schaefer IP-0.7 H-0 R-4 ER-3 BB-3 K
Alton: Mikey Hampton 2-3 2B Rbi, Wesley Laaker 1-3 Rbi, Ben Mossman 1-2 3B Rbi, Robby Taul 1-4 3B Rbi.
WP-Wesley Laaker IP-7.0 H-4 R-3 ER-2 BB-3 K-7
Valmeyer 15, Marissa 5
Marissa
200
030
—
5
0
0
Valmeyer
110
634
—
15
21
2
Valmeyer: Jake Krekel 4-5 2B Rbi-2, Andrew Whipple 4-4 Rbi-2, Tyler Kempfer 3-5 2B Rbi-3, Philip Reinhardt 3-4 2B Rbi-3, Drew Maus 2-2, Ryan Brinkman 1-1 Rbi-2, Cole Juelfs 1-5, Jacob Rowold 1-3 3B Rbi, Evan Thien 1-2, Henry Weber 1-1.
WP-Drew Maus IP-2.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-3
Collinsville 10, Belleville West 9
Bellvl. West
231
002
1
—
9
0
0
Collinsville
100
213
3
—
10
7
0
Collinsville: Braeden Lemp 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-5, Hunter Schrage 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Matt Campbell 1-2 2B, Noah Scrum 1-4, Spencer Vlasak 1-4.
WP-Guiseppi Coppotelli IP-5.0 H-4 R-3 ER-2 BB-3
Wood River 22, Metro East Lutheran 9
ME Lutheran
131
40
—
9
0
0
Wood River
782
50
—
22
20
0
Wood River: Tyler Hamby 4-5 2B-2 Rbi-4, Ashton Murray 4-4 Rbi, Zack Wells 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jacob Cress 2-4 3B Rbi-2, Hunter Hall 2-4 Rbi-3, Lucas Westbrook 2-3 3B Hr Rbi-3, Zaide Wilson 2-4 Rbi-2, Gage Booten 1-3 2B Rbi-2.
WP-Jake Wells IP-5.0 H-10 R-9 ER-7 BB-1 K-9
Red Bud 9, Lebananon 0
Red Bud
—
9
14
0
Lebanon
—
0
0
0
Red Bud: Blake Cowell 3-4, Alex Birchler 2-3 Hr Rbi-3, Cj Doirion 2-3, Charles Rednour 2-4, Cole Steibel 2-5 Rbi, Cory Fithian 1-1, Caleb Langrehr 1-2, Tom White 1-3.
WP-Cole Steibel IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-17
Vandalia 7, Roxana 5
Vandalia
211
120
0
—
7
0
0
Roxana
040
100
0
—
5
8
3
Roxana: Weston Renaud 3-3 Rbi-2, Braeden Wells 2-3 2B-2 Rbi-2, Christian Bertoletti 1-3, Griffen Brock 1-2, Brad Mott 1-3.
LP-Brad Mott IP-5.0 H-8 R-7 ER-4 BB-2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 15, Alton 0
Alton
000
0
—
0
4
3
Edwardsville
607
2
—
15
0
0
Alton: Lynna Fischer 1-2, Miranda Hudson 1-2, Rachel Mccoy 1-2, Abby Sullivan 1-2.
LP-Alyson Haegele IP-3.0 H-12 R-13 ER-7 BB-2 K
Freeburg 6, Central 0
Bre. Central
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Freeburg
204
000
0
—
6
10
0
Freeburg: Colleen Cockrell 3-4, Chasity Hill 2-4 2B, Elly Fischer 1-3 Rbi-2, Maddie Mense 1-3 2B, Carly Otten 1-3 Rbi-2, Madison Schanuel 1-3, Miranda Schulte 1-3 2B Rbi-2.
WP-Miranda Schulte IP-7.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-12
Jerseyville 3, Brussels 1
Brussels
001
000
0
—
1
0
0
Jerseyville
200
001
0
—
3
7
0
Jerseyville: Melissa Weishaupt 2-3 Rbi, Lauren Brown 1-3, Ryleigh Jones 1-1, Chelsea Maag 1-3 2B, Emma Plasmeier 1-1 2B, Lauren Rexing 1-4.
WP-Claire Anderson IP-3.0 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-4
Wesclin 7, Carlyle 6
Carlyle
300
120
0
—
6
0
0
Wesclin
001
003
3
—
7
7
0
Carlyle:
LP-Kylee Smith IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Wesclin: Lauren Rakers 2-4, Kelsey Bray 1-3, Mckenna Daiber 1-4 2B Rbi-3, Julia Friederich 1-2, Courtney Lercher 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Georgia Litteken 1-3 2B Rbi-2.
WP-Karaghan Daiber IP-0.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0
Columbia 12, Salem 0
Columbia
011
28
—
12
15
0
Salem
000
00
—
0
0
0
Columbia: Britney Edwards 3-3 Rbi, Whitney Edwards 3-3 3B Hr Rbi-2, Chelsy Pena 3-4 2B-2 Hr Rbi-3, Aryn Henke 2-3, Kylie Cleveland 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Lexi Touchette 1-3, Keeler Van Breusegen 1-4 2B Rbi, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-4 Hr Rbi-2.
WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-5.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-8
O’Fallon 17, East St. Louis 1
E. St. Louis
100
0
—
1
2
0
O’Fallon
(11)40
2
—
17
7
1
East St. Louis: Team Stats 2-0.
O’Fallon: Taylor Vanausdall 2-2 3B Rbi-2, Jade Williams 2-3 2B Rbi, Grace Dumstorff 1-2 2B Rbi, Courtney Keller 1-2 2B Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-2 Rbi-2.
WP-Abigail Wilson IP-3.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-4
Nashville 17, Gibault 0
Gibault
000
00
—
0
2
7
Nashville
344
60
—
17
0
0
Gibault: Mary Clare Murphy 2-2.
LP-Sidney Wightman IP-4.0 H-12 R-17 ER-10 BB-4 K-2
Triad 13, Metro East Lutheran 0
ME Lutheran
000
000
—
0
1
0
Triad
202
504
—
13
12
0
Me Lutheran: Kastilla Main 1-2.
Triad: Kailey Daniel 3-3 2B-2 Rbi-3, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-5 2B Rbi-2, Shyla Schweppe 2-2 2B Rbi, Dallas Zirkelbach 2-4 Rbi, Payton Bode 1-3 2B, Ella Moore 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Liz Young 1-3 2B Rbi.
WP-Ella Moore IP-4.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-4
New Athens 18, Dupo 5
New Athens
816
21
—
18
15
0
Dupo
002
03
—
5
5
6
New Athens: Jenna Alfeldt 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Taylor Junge 3-4 2B 3B Rbi-3, Haley Kohnen 3-4 Rbi-4, Lindsey Poirot 2-3, Alayna Hundelt 1-5 Hr Rbi-2, Bre Majzel 1-2, Bryanne Mcbride 1-4 2B Rbi, Casey Wilderman 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Haley Kohnen IP-5.0 H-5 R-5 ER-2 BB-2 K-4
Dupo: Reagan Carner 2-3 3B Rbi, Cameron Foster 1-3, Kenzie Kloess 1-2 Rbi, Sarah Ostertag 1-3 Rbi.
LP-Kenzie Kloess IP-2.7 H-3 R-3 ER-2 BB-2 K-2
Alton Marquette 3, Civic Memorial 0
Civic Mem.
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
A. Marquette
010
200
0
—
3
6
1
Alton Marquette: Tess Eberlin 1-3, Grace Frost 1-3, Jada Johnson 1-3, Emma Nicholson 1-3 Rbi-2, Meghan Schorman 1-3, Taylor Whitehead 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Meghan Schorman IP-7.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-15
Collinsville 6, Belleville West 4
Collinsville
201
000
12
—
6
8
0
Bellvl. West
400
000
00
—
4
0
0
Collinsville: Maddy Lautz 3-4 2B Rbi, Isabelle Marsala 2-5 Rbi, Samantha Brakebill 1-2, Riley Doyle 1-3 2B Rbi, Mackenzie Hayhurst 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Maddy Lautz IP-6.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K-7
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Wesclin 7, Central 0
Bre. Central
0
0
—
0
Wesclin
4
3
—
7
GOALS: B-, W-Tori Calvert 3, Haileigh Gilley 1, Makenna Glover 2, Chloe Gruenke 1.
SHOTS: B-0, W-0
CORNERS: B-0, W-0
FOULS: B-0, W-0
GOALIES: B- Min-75-Madison Toennies Sv-14; W-Min-80-Lydia Schorfheide
Columbia 17, Salem 0
Columbia
(11)
6
—
17
Salem
0
0
—
0
GOALS: C-Kyra Bivins 2, Sophia Bonaldi 2, Haley Glover 3, Chloe Graff 3, Kennedy Jones 4, Abby Mathany 2, Reagan Mauch 1. , S-
SHOTS: C-0, S-0
CORNERS: C-0, S-0
FOULS: C-0, S-0
GOALIES: C- Min-60-Mattea Baumann; S-
Granite City 4, Alton Marquette 0
Granite City
1
3
—
4
A. Marquette
0
0
—
0
GOALS: G-MacKenzie Hawkins 1, Callie Kirksey 1, Abby Reeves 1, Maya Ware 1. , A-
SHOTS: G-0, A-0
CORNERS: G-0, A-0
FOULS: G-0, A-0
GOALIES: G- Min-80-Viktoria Johnson Sv-5; A-
Civic Memorial 6, Highland 1
Highland
0
1
—
1
Civic Mem.
1
5
—
6
GOALS: H-Jaqlyn Ferguson 1. , C-Cassie Hall 2, Morgan Wilson 4.
SHOTS: H-0, C-0
CORNERS: H-0, C-0
FOULS: H-0, C-0
GOALIES: H- Min-80-Morgan Zobrist Sv-9; C-Min-80-Raegan Bechel Sv-5
Roxana 8, Pana 0
Pana
0
0
—
0
Roxana
7
1
—
8
GOALS: P-, R-Brynn Huddleston 1, Macie Lucas 1, Emma Lucas 3, Olivia Mouser 1, Mykala Rosales 2.
SHOTS: P-0, R-14
CORNERS: P-0, R-1
FOULS: P-0, R-0
GOALIES: P-; R-Min-60-Braeden Lackey Sv-2
Waterloo 3, Mascoutah 0
Waterloo
2
1
—
3
Mascoutah
0
0
—
0
GOALS: W-Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 2. , M-
SHOTS: W-0, M-0
CORNERS: W-0, M-0
FOULS: W-0, M-0
GOALIES: W- Min-80-Bailey Bosler Sv-3; M-
Belleville West 3, O’Fallon 0
Bellvl. West
2
1
—
3
O’Fallon
0
0
—
0
GOALS: B-Taylor Mathenia 3. , O-
SHOTS: B-0, O-0
CORNERS: B-0, O-0
FOULS: B-0, O-0
GOALIES: B- Min-80-Bailey Redden Sv-5; O-Min-80-Grace Vincent Sv-8
Alton 3, Edwardsville 0
Edwardsville
0
0
—
0
Alton
2
1
—
3
GOALS: E-, A-Alaina Nasello 2, Sydney Schmidt 1.
SHOTS: E-0, A-0
CORNERS: E-0, A-0
FOULS: E-0, A-0
GOALIES: E-; A-Min-80-Addison Miller
