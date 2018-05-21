Area scores for Monday, May 21

Baseball
Class 2A Wesclin Regional - Championship
Althoff 12,
Marquette 7
Althoff
000
032
07
—
12
13
0
A. Marquette
000
010
42
—
7
0
0
Althoff: Matthew Schroeder 3-5 2B 3B Rbi-5, Josh Dima 2-4, Alek Falk 2-4, Jack Toenjas 2-5 Rbi, Jack Ysursa 2-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jon Dykstra 1-4, Kaleb Laramore 1-4.
WP-Jack Ysursa IP-2.3 H-7 R-6 ER-3 BB-2
Class 3A Mascoutah Regional - First round
Freeburg 10,
Cahokia 0
Cahokia
000
00
—
0
0
0
Freeburg
040
06
—
10
8
0
Cahokia:
Freeburg: Travis Bergkoetter 2-3 2B, Payton Benkendorf 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Brant Bowen 1-4 2B Rbi, Jake Isaacs 1-2 Rbi-2, Jack Lugge 1-3 2B Rbi, Carson Smith 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 1-3.
WP-Dylan Neuner IP-5.0 H-4 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-9
Class 3A Highland Regional - First round
Jerseyville 16, E. St. Louis 0
E. St. Louis
000
0
—
0
0
0
Jerseyville
349
0
—
16
12
0
Jerseyville: Collin Carey 3-3 2B Rbi-4, Ryan Johnes 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Brett Tuttle 2-2 2B Rbi, John Woelfel 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Garrett Carey 1-1 Rbi, John Collins 1-2 2B Rbi, Ronnie Guilander 1-2 2B Rbi.
WP-John Fink IP-3.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K
Edwardsville 4,
Waterloo 2
Waterloo
101
000
0
—
2
2
0
Edwardsville
100
300
0
—
4
9
2
Waterloo: Lucas Goodsell 1-3, Marcus Heusohn 1-3 Rbi.
LP-Carter Chiasson IP-0.7 H-3 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K
Edwardsville: Josh Ohl 3-3 2B, Blake Burris 2-3, Drake Westcott 2-3 2B Hr Rbi, Jack Cooper 1-3, Dalton Wallace 1-3.
WP-Jonathon Yancik IP-4.3 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-0 K-6
Softball
Class 1A Okawville Regional - Championship
New Athens 11,
Valmeyer 1
Valmeyer
010
000
—
1
0
0
New Athens
005
501
—
11
11
0
Valmeyer:
New Athens: Bre Majzel 3-3 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 2-3 2B, Taylor Junge 2-3 2B Rbi-3, Lindsey Poirot 2-3 3B-2 Rbi-4, Jenna Alfeldt 1-2, Casey Wilderman 1-2.
WP-Julia Drake IP-6.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-5
Tennis
Boys Tennis
Belleville East Sectional
Team Scores
Belleville East 23
Edwardsville 22
Springfield 18
O'Fallon 17
Quincy 10
Belleville West 8
Danville 6
Alton 4
Collinsville 2
Granite City 0
Singles Results
Max Skaer (Belleville East) def. Dominic Macaluso, (O'Fallon) 2-6,6-1,6-4 and Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) 2-6,7-5,6-2
Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-2
Dominic Macaluso, (O'Fallon) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-4
First: Max Skaer (Jr), Belleville East
Second: Zach Trimpe (Jr), Edwardsville
Third: Dominic Macaluso (Sr), O'Fallon
Fourth: Christian Cowulich (Sr), Belleville East
Doubles Results
Sinha and Latif, (Springfield) def. Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-1, and Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O'Fallon) 6-0, 6-0
Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O'Fallon) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default
Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default
First: Raj Sinha (Jr) and Shaul Latif (Sr), Springfield
Second: Niko Papachrisanthou (Jr) and Quincy Dollison (Sr), O'Fallon
Third: Carter Baldus (Sr) and Cam Cagas (Sr), Belleville East
Fourth: Alex Gray (Sr) and Seth Lipe (Jr), Edwardsville
Golf
▪ Brett Kelley on May 21 at The Orchards, Belleville, hole No. 17, 111 yards with a 6 iron. Witness by Adam Fanger, Steven Boswell and Darrell Meek.
▪ Louis Pike on May 21 at The Orchards, Belleville, hole No. 6, 128 yards with an 8 iron. Witness by Richard Reed, Babe Esmon and Jim Roscoe
Pro Baseball
MLB
Cardinals 6,
Royals 0
Kansas City ab
r
h
bi
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Jay cf
4
0
1
0
Pham cf
4
0
0
0
Soler rf
4
0
0
0
M.Crpnt 2b-1b
4
2
3
1
Mstakas 3b
3
0
1
0
Mrtinez 1b
4
1
1
0
S.Perez c
4
0
1
0
Wong 2b
0
0
0
0
Mrrfeld 2b
2
0
0
0
Ozuna lf
3
2
2
1
H.Dzier 1b
3
0
0
0
O’Neill rf
4
1
2
4
A.Grdon lf
3
0
0
0
Gyorko 3b
4
0
1
0
A.Escbr ss
3
0
0
0
G.Grcia ss
3
0
1
0
Kennedy p
2
0
1
0
Munoz pr-ss
1
0
0
0
Adam p
0
0
0
0
Pena c
4
0
0
0
Goins ph
1
0
0
0
Mikolas p
2
0
0
0
Boyer p
0
0
0
0
Totals 29
0
4
0
Totals 33
6
10
6
Kansas City
000
000
000
—
0
St. Louis
004
010
10x
—
6
E—Soler (3). DP—St. Louis 2. LOB—Kansas City 4, St. Louis 5. 2B—M.Carpenter (13), O’Neill (1). HR—M.Carpenter (4), O’Neill (3). S—Mikolas (3).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Kennedy L,1-5
5 2/3
9
5
5
1
5
Adam
1 1/3
1
1
1
0
4
Boyer
1
0
0
0
0
1
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Mikolas W,6-0
9
4
0
0
1
9
HBP—by Mikolas (Merrifield). Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Joe West. T—2:28. A—42,140 (45,538).
Frontier League
East
W
L
Pct.
GB
Lake Erie
6
3
.667
—
Windy City
5
3
.625
1/2
Washington
6
4
.600
1/2
Traverse City
4
5
.444
2
Schaumburg
4
7
.364
3
Joliet
3
6
.333
3
West
W
L
Pct.
GB
Florence
6
3
.667
—
River City
5
3
.625
1/2
Gateway
6
4
.600
1/2
Evansville
5
5
.500
1 1/2
Southern Illinois
4
6
.400
2 1/2
Normal
2
7
.222
4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Joliet at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, .6:05 p.m.
