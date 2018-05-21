Sports

Area scores for Monday, May 21

May 21, 2018 10:15 PM

Baseball

Class 2A Wesclin Regional - Championship

Althoff 12,

Marquette 7

Althoff

000

032

07

12

13

0

A. Marquette

000

010

42

7

0

0

Althoff: Matthew Schroeder 3-5 2B 3B Rbi-5, Josh Dima 2-4, Alek Falk 2-4, Jack Toenjas 2-5 Rbi, Jack Ysursa 2-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jon Dykstra 1-4, Kaleb Laramore 1-4.

WP-Jack Ysursa IP-2.3 H-7 R-6 ER-3 BB-2

Class 3A Mascoutah Regional - First round

Freeburg 10,

Cahokia 0

Cahokia

000

00

0

0

0

Freeburg

040

06

10

8

0

Cahokia:

Freeburg: Travis Bergkoetter 2-3 2B, Payton Benkendorf 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Brant Bowen 1-4 2B Rbi, Jake Isaacs 1-2 Rbi-2, Jack Lugge 1-3 2B Rbi, Carson Smith 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Tommy Speranzi 1-3.

WP-Dylan Neuner IP-5.0 H-4 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-9

Class 3A Highland Regional - First round

Jerseyville 16, E. St. Louis 0

E. St. Louis

000

0

0

0

0

Jerseyville

349

0

16

12

0

Jerseyville: Collin Carey 3-3 2B Rbi-4, Ryan Johnes 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Brett Tuttle 2-2 2B Rbi, John Woelfel 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Garrett Carey 1-1 Rbi, John Collins 1-2 2B Rbi, Ronnie Guilander 1-2 2B Rbi.

WP-John Fink IP-3.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-2 K

Edwardsville 4,

Waterloo 2

Waterloo

101

000

0

2

2

0

Edwardsville

100

300

0

4

9

2

Waterloo: Lucas Goodsell 1-3, Marcus Heusohn 1-3 Rbi.

LP-Carter Chiasson IP-0.7 H-3 R-3 ER-3 BB-1 K

Edwardsville: Josh Ohl 3-3 2B, Blake Burris 2-3, Drake Westcott 2-3 2B Hr Rbi, Jack Cooper 1-3, Dalton Wallace 1-3.

WP-Jonathon Yancik IP-4.3 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-0 K-6

Softball

Class 1A Okawville Regional - Championship

New Athens 11,

Valmeyer 1

Valmeyer

010

000

1

0

0

New Athens

005

501

11

11

0

Valmeyer:

New Athens: Bre Majzel 3-3 Rbi, Alayna Hundelt 2-3 2B, Taylor Junge 2-3 2B Rbi-3, Lindsey Poirot 2-3 3B-2 Rbi-4, Jenna Alfeldt 1-2, Casey Wilderman 1-2.

WP-Julia Drake IP-6.0 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-0 K-5

Tennis

Boys Tennis

Belleville East Sectional

Team Scores

Belleville East 23

Edwardsville 22

Springfield 18

O'Fallon 17

Quincy 10

Belleville West 8

Danville 6

Alton 4

Collinsville 2

Granite City 0

Singles Results

Max Skaer (Belleville East) def. Dominic Macaluso, (O'Fallon) 2-6,6-1,6-4 and Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) 2-6,7-5,6-2

Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-2

Dominic Macaluso, (O'Fallon) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-4

First: Max Skaer (Jr), Belleville East

Second: Zach Trimpe (Jr), Edwardsville

Third: Dominic Macaluso (Sr), O'Fallon

Fourth: Christian Cowulich (Sr), Belleville East

Doubles Results

Sinha and Latif, (Springfield) def. Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-1, and Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O'Fallon) 6-0, 6-0

Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O'Fallon) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default

Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default

First: Raj Sinha (Jr) and Shaul Latif (Sr), Springfield

Second: Niko Papachrisanthou (Jr) and Quincy Dollison (Sr), O'Fallon

Third: Carter Baldus (Sr) and Cam Cagas (Sr), Belleville East

Fourth: Alex Gray (Sr) and Seth Lipe (Jr), Edwardsville

Golf

▪  Brett Kelley on May 21 at The Orchards, Belleville, hole No. 17, 111 yards with a 6 iron. Witness by Adam Fanger, Steven Boswell and Darrell Meek.

▪  Louis Pike on May 21 at The Orchards, Belleville, hole No. 6, 128 yards with an 8 iron. Witness by Richard Reed, Babe Esmon and Jim Roscoe

Pro Baseball

MLB

Cardinals 6,

Royals 0

Kansas City ab

r

h

bi

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Jay cf

4

0

1

0

Pham cf

4

0

0

0

Soler rf

4

0

0

0

M.Crpnt 2b-1b

4

2

3

1

Mstakas 3b

3

0

1

0

Mrtinez 1b

4

1

1

0

S.Perez c

4

0

1

0

Wong 2b

0

0

0

0

Mrrfeld 2b

2

0

0

0

Ozuna lf

3

2

2

1

H.Dzier 1b

3

0

0

0

O’Neill rf

4

1

2

4

A.Grdon lf

3

0

0

0

Gyorko 3b

4

0

1

0

A.Escbr ss

3

0

0

0

G.Grcia ss

3

0

1

0

Kennedy p

2

0

1

0

Munoz pr-ss

1

0

0

0

Adam p

0

0

0

0

Pena c

4

0

0

0

Goins ph

1

0

0

0

Mikolas p

2

0

0

0

Boyer p

0

0

0

0

Totals 29

0

4

0

Totals 33

6

10

6

Kansas City

000

000

000

0

St. Louis

004

010

10x

6

E—Soler (3). DP—St. Louis 2. LOB—Kansas City 4, St. Louis 5. 2B—M.Carpenter (13), O’Neill (1). HR—M.Carpenter (4), O’Neill (3). S—Mikolas (3).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Kennedy L,1-5

5 2/3

9

5

5

1

5

Adam

1 1/3

1

1

1

0

4

Boyer

1

0

0

0

0

1

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Mikolas W,6-0

9

4

0

0

1

9

HBP—by Mikolas (Merrifield). Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Joe West. T—2:28. A—42,140 (45,538).

Frontier League

East

W

L

Pct.

GB

Lake Erie

6

3

.667

Windy City

5

3

.625

 1/2

Washington

6

4

.600

 1/2

Traverse City

4

5

.444

2

Schaumburg

4

7

.364

3

Joliet

3

6

.333

3

West

W

L

Pct.

GB

Florence

6

3

.667

River City

5

3

.625

 1/2

Gateway

6

4

.600

 1/2

Evansville

5

5

.500

1 1/2

Southern Illinois

4

6

.400

2 1/2

Normal

2

7

.222

4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, .6:05 p.m.

