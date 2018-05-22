Sports

Local box scores for Tue. May 22

May 22, 2018 10:52 PM

MLB

Royals 5, Cardinals 1

Kansas City ab

r

h

bi

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Jay rf

5

0

2

2

De.Fwlr rf

4

0

0

0

Goins 2b

4

0

0

0

M.Crpnt 3b

4

0

0

0

Mstakas 3b

4

0

0

0

Mrtinez 1b

3

1

1

0

S.Perez c

5

1

1

1

Ozuna lf

4

0

3

0

Mrrfeld 1b

2

1

0

0

O’Neill cf

4

0

1

0

A.Grdon lf

4

1

3

1

Wong 2b

4

0

1

0

A.Almnt cf

4

1

1

0

Munoz ss

4

0

4

0

A.Escbr ss

4

1

3

1

Pena c

4

0

1

0

Hammel p

3

0

0

0

Weaver p

1

0

0

0

Keller p

0

0

0

0

Bader ph

1

0

0

0

H.Dzier ph

0

0

0

0

Cecil p

0

0

0

0

K.Hrrra p

0

0

0

0

Mayers p

0

0

0

0

G.Hllnd p

0

0

0

0

Brebbia p

0

0

0

0

Gyorko ph

1

0

0

0

Totals 35

5

10

5

Totals 34

1

11

0

Kansas City

010

101

002

5

St. Louis

100

000

000

1

DP—Kansas City 3, St. Louis 1. LOB—Kansas City 8, St. Louis 8. 2B—A.Escobar (9). HR—S.Perez (7), A.Gordon (4). SB—Martinez (1), Ozuna (3). CS—Munoz 2 (2). S—Goins (1), Weaver (4).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Hammel W,1-5

7

9

1

1

0

6

Keller H,5

1

0

0

0

0

1

Herrera

1

2

0

0

0

1

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Weaver L,3-4

7

7

3

3

1

8

Cecil

 1/3

0

0

0

1

1

Mayers

 2/3

0

0

0

1

0

Holland

0

3

2

2

1

0

Brebbia

1

0

0

0

0

0

G.Holland pitched to 4 batters in the 9th HBP—by Hammel (Martinez). WP—Mayers. Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Joe West; Third, Doug Eddings. T—2:53. A—39,545 (45,538).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Columbia 11, Jerseyville 4

Jerseyville

202

000

0

4

10

0

Columbia

300

035

0

11

0

0

Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, Chelsea Maag 3-4 3B Rbi-2, Lauren Rexing 1-3, Peyton Tisdale 1-4, Brooke Tuttle 1-4, Melissa Weishaupt 1-4 Rbi.

LP-Erika Storey IP-4.3 H-9 R-6 ER-4 BB-1 K-2

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Waterloo 7, Marion 0

Waterloo

0

0

7

Marion

0

0

0

GOALS: W-Karleigh Daniels 1, Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 2, Sydney Stephens 3. , M-

SHOTS: W-0, M-0

CORNERS: W-0, M-0

FOULS: W-0, M-0

GOALIES: W-; M-

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Belleville East sectional final results

Belleville East

23

Edwardsville

22

Springfield

18

O’Fallon

17

Quincy

10

Belleville West

8

Danville

6

Alton

4

Collinsville

2

Granite City

0

Singles Results

Max Skaer (Belleville East) def. Dominic Macaluso, (O’Fallon) 2-6,6-1,6-4 and Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) 2-6,7-5,6-2

Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-2

Dominic Macaluso, (O’Fallon) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-4

First: Max Skaer (Jr), Belleville East

Second: Zach Trimpe (Jr), Edwardsville

Third: Dominic Macaluso (Sr), O’Fallon

Fourth: Christian Cowulich (Sr), Belleville East

Doubles Results

Sinha and Latif, (Springfield) def. Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-1, and Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O’Fallon) 6-0, 6-0

Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O’Fallon) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default

Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default

First: Raj Sinha (Jr) and Shaul Latif (Sr), Springfield

Second: Niko Papachrisanthou (Jr) and Quincy Dollison (Sr), O’Fallon

Third: Carter Baldus (Sr) and Cam Cagas (Sr), Belleville East

Fourth: Alex Gray (Sr) and Seth Lipe (Jr), Edwardsville

