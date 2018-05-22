Local box scores for Tue. May 22

MLB
Royals 5, Cardinals 1
Kansas City ab
r
h
bi
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Jay rf
5
0
2
2
De.Fwlr rf
4
0
0
0
Goins 2b
4
0
0
0
M.Crpnt 3b
4
0
0
0
Mstakas 3b
4
0
0
0
Mrtinez 1b
3
1
1
0
S.Perez c
5
1
1
1
Ozuna lf
4
0
3
0
Mrrfeld 1b
2
1
0
0
O’Neill cf
4
0
1
0
A.Grdon lf
4
1
3
1
Wong 2b
4
0
1
0
A.Almnt cf
4
1
1
0
Munoz ss
4
0
4
0
A.Escbr ss
4
1
3
1
Pena c
4
0
1
0
Hammel p
3
0
0
0
Weaver p
1
0
0
0
Keller p
0
0
0
0
Bader ph
1
0
0
0
H.Dzier ph
0
0
0
0
Cecil p
0
0
0
0
K.Hrrra p
0
0
0
0
Mayers p
0
0
0
0
G.Hllnd p
0
0
0
0
Brebbia p
0
0
0
0
Gyorko ph
1
0
0
0
Totals 35
5
10
5
Totals 34
1
11
0
Kansas City
010
101
002
—
5
St. Louis
100
000
000
—
1
DP—Kansas City 3, St. Louis 1. LOB—Kansas City 8, St. Louis 8. 2B—A.Escobar (9). HR—S.Perez (7), A.Gordon (4). SB—Martinez (1), Ozuna (3). CS—Munoz 2 (2). S—Goins (1), Weaver (4).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hammel W,1-5
7
9
1
1
0
6
Keller H,5
1
0
0
0
0
1
Herrera
1
2
0
0
0
1
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Weaver L,3-4
7
7
3
3
1
8
Cecil
1/3
0
0
0
1
1
Mayers
2/3
0
0
0
1
0
Holland
0
3
2
2
1
0
Brebbia
1
0
0
0
0
0
G.Holland pitched to 4 batters in the 9th HBP—by Hammel (Martinez). WP—Mayers. Umpires—Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Joe West; Third, Doug Eddings. T—2:53. A—39,545 (45,538).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Columbia 11, Jerseyville 4
Jerseyville
202
000
0
—
4
10
0
Columbia
300
035
0
—
11
0
0
Jerseyville: Lauren Brown 3-4 2B-2 Rbi, Chelsea Maag 3-4 3B Rbi-2, Lauren Rexing 1-3, Peyton Tisdale 1-4, Brooke Tuttle 1-4, Melissa Weishaupt 1-4 Rbi.
LP-Erika Storey IP-4.3 H-9 R-6 ER-4 BB-1 K-2
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Waterloo 7, Marion 0
Waterloo
0
0
—
7
Marion
0
0
—
0
GOALS: W-Karleigh Daniels 1, Paige Kinzinger 1, Sydney Luedeman 2, Sydney Stephens 3. , M-
SHOTS: W-0, M-0
CORNERS: W-0, M-0
FOULS: W-0, M-0
GOALIES: W-; M-
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Belleville East sectional final results
Belleville East
23
Edwardsville
22
Springfield
18
O’Fallon
17
Quincy
10
Belleville West
8
Danville
6
Alton
4
Collinsville
2
Granite City
0
Singles Results
Max Skaer (Belleville East) def. Dominic Macaluso, (O’Fallon) 2-6,6-1,6-4 and Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) 2-6,7-5,6-2
Zach Trimpe (Edwardsville) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-2
Dominic Macaluso, (O’Fallon) def. Christian Cowulich, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-4
First: Max Skaer (Jr), Belleville East
Second: Zach Trimpe (Jr), Edwardsville
Third: Dominic Macaluso (Sr), O’Fallon
Fourth: Christian Cowulich (Sr), Belleville East
Doubles Results
Sinha and Latif, (Springfield) def. Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) 6-1, 6-1, and Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O’Fallon) 6-0, 6-0
Papachrisanthou and Dollison, (O’Fallon) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default
Baldus and Cagas, (Belleville East) def. Gray and Lipe, (Edwardsville), default
First: Raj Sinha (Jr) and Shaul Latif (Sr), Springfield
Second: Niko Papachrisanthou (Jr) and Quincy Dollison (Sr), O’Fallon
Third: Carter Baldus (Sr) and Cam Cagas (Sr), Belleville East
Fourth: Alex Gray (Sr) and Seth Lipe (Jr), Edwardsville
