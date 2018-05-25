Grizzlies' offense struggles in series loss to Lake Erie.

The Gateway Grizzlies posted only two hits Thursday night in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Lake Erie Crushers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
Gateway (6-6) has played deciding final games in three straight series, but has lost by one run in each of those three contests.
Max MacNabb (1-2) tossed six innings, allowed just one run and struck out eight in taking a tough loss. It was the second time in the three-game set that a Grizzlies pitcher posted a quality start and still left with a loss. Alec Kisena allowed only one run over six innings Tuesday night in an eventual 5-0 loss for the Grizzlies.
Blake Brown reached base twice (both on walks) and Joel McKeithan had both Gateway hits.
The best Grizzlies scoring chance came in the eighth inning when a Trae Santos strikeout stranded Jeff Cardenas at third and McKeithan at second as the potential tying and go-ahed runs, respectively.
Lake Erie (8-4) scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth.
Gateway heads back on the road for a three-game series in Schaumburg this weekend. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
