Grizzlies drop game against Shaumburg

The Gateway Grizzlies battled back to tie the game in the sixth inning, but a bases-clearing Schaumburg Boomers double in the seventh doomed the Grizzlies to a 5-2 defeat Friday night at Boomers Stadium.
It was Gateway’s (6-7) second straight loss.
After Schaumburg (4-9) scored single runs in the first and third innings, the Grizzlies answered with a Jhonniel Alvarez RBI single to score Jonathan Piron in the fifth and a Piron RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth to tie the score.
Alvarez’s RBI single in the fifth inning broke a 17-inning scoreless streak for Gateway’s offense.
Schaumburg catcher James Keller drove a two-strike, two-out double off the top of the right-center fence to score three runs in the seventh inning and put the Boomers ahead for good.
Grizzlies righthander Mike Elwood threw 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Patrick Boyle (0-1) took the loss in relief.
Gateway will battle Schaumburg in game two of the weekend series Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Dalton Shalberg is scheduled to start on the mound for the Grizzlies against Gunnar Kines for the Boomers.
