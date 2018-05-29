Switch hitters not anymore frequent even in age of analytics

In this Oct. 21, 2017, photo provided by John Whittle, Canes baseball player Xavier Edwards bats against DRB Elite during the WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) championships in Jupiter, Fla. A bona fide switch-hitter, the Florida native is among just six on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects for the amateur draft that starts June 4. (John Whittle via AP)