East offense shut down by Edwardsville defense

Alyssa Krausz gets Belleville East's only hit, while Edwardsville center fielder Lauren Taplin and second baseman Emma Lewis make outstanding plays to take hits away.
Todd Eschman
Jake Odorizzi reflects on game against Cardinals

Sports

Jake Odorizzi reflects on game against Cardinals

Highland High School graduate Jake Odorizzi talks about his showing Tuesday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. Odorizzi allowed one run on two hits in five innings as he improved to 3-2 in the Minnesota Twins' 7-1 victory at Busch Stadium.