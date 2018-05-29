East offense shut down by Edwardsville defense

Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor talks about Highland High School graduate Jake Odorizzi's performance against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Odorizzi allowed one run in five innings and had two sacrifices in the Twins' 7-1 victory.
Highland High School graduate Jake Odorizzi talks about his showing Tuesday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. Odorizzi allowed one run on two hits in five innings as he improved to 3-2 in the Minnesota Twins' 7-1 victory at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals Mike Matheny talks about the start of right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez and the future of Bud Norris as a closer following his team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium.
Tierney Lanter, a Belleville native who attends Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis, is one of the leaders on a talented Pirates team that has just one loss. Lanter, a center back, talks about living in Belleville and playing in St. Louis.
Belleville East senior Ben Cruikshank started the game on the mound for Belleville East but didn't last two innings. However, he had two triples, a double and scored three runs as the Lancers rallied for an 11-9 victory over Belleville West.
Former and current players, district administration and about 50 members of the Junior Lancers softball program helped celebrate the dedication of the Belleville East varsity softball field in honor of longtime coach Rita Menke.