Andre Iguodala out for Golden State in Game 1 of NBA Finals

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) sits on the bench during the final moments of the second half in Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, in Houston. Iguodala will be out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, May 31, 2018, as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee that cost him the final four games of the Western Conference finals. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo