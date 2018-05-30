Grizzlies drop game against River City

A pair of first-inning Gateway Grizzlies errors allowed three unearned River City Rascals runs to score, and the Grizzlies never recovered in a 5-2 loss Wednesday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
Gateway (7-10) has lost back-to-back games.
Max MacNabb (1-3) took another hard-luck loss. He allowed only one earned run (four total) in five innings and struck out eight. In his last two starts, MacNabb has a 1.64 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings — but he has lost both games.
River City (11-5) added a run in the third inning before Gateway brought in an unearned tally in the fifth; Brennan Morgan doubled and scored on an error.
Jonathan Piron drilled his third home run of the year — a solo shot — down the right-field line to lead off the Grizzlies’ seventh, but the Rascals answered right back with a solo homer of their own in the eighth.
Colton Freeman threw two scoreless innings out of the Grizzlies’ bullpen and struck out four. Kevin Simmons added two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth. Gateway pitchers fanned 14 River City batters Wednesday, and they’ve struck out 29 Rascals in two games so far in the series.
Trae Santos picked up two of the Grizzlies’ six hits.
Gateway and River City will close out their three-game set Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
