Dallas Cowboys reunite with Sparta's Darius Jackson to add depth at running back

The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday reacquired running back Darius Jackson, a graduate of Sparta High School, as well as linebacker Eric Pinkins.
Jackson was one of five players the Cowboys worked out on Tuesday.
Jackson is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016. The 6-foot, 220-pound RB had been clocked at 4.35 in the 40-yard dash in a predraft workout in 2016. He broke out 47 yards on 12 carries in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
But Jackson was waived on final cuts after an impressive training camp, as the Cowboys then chose to stick with their veteran running backs behind rookie top pick Ezekiel Elliott.
Jackson, who played in college at Eastern Michigan, was claimed by the Cleveland Browns and spent two injury-plagued seasons there before being recently released.
“After a season in this league, I have a feeling not just that I belong, but that I can dominate in certain situations,” he told the Belleville News-Democrat last spring. “Playing in the preseason, I at least got the feeling that I knew I could play at this level.”
He joins a crowded Cowboys backfield that includes Rod Smith, Trey Williams and rookie seventh-rounder Bo Scarbrough fighting for spots behind Elliott.
Pinkins was picked in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He spent some time on their practice squad as a rookie. Pinkins, 26, played in six games in 2015 and five in 2016.
He was out of football last season, but he has some familiarity with secondary coach Kris Richard from their time together in Seattle.
To make room on the roster, the Cowboys released linebacker Ed Shockley and receiver Malik Earl, two undrafted rookie free agents.
Also, DT Antwaun Woods and WR Mekale McKay were signed and G Jay Robertson and DT DeQuinton Osborne were released.
