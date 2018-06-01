LIU Brooklyn making 1st NCAA tourney appearance since 1972

In this March 18, 2018, photo provided by LIU Athletics, LIU Brooklyn NCAA college baseball coach Dan Pirillo walks across the field during a game against Saint Peter's in Brooklyn, N.Y. LIU Brooklyn is playing in the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 1972. Under second-year coach Dan Pirillo, the Blackbirds (31-24) have already set a school record for wins and are looking to add a few more in a surprisingly successful season. LIU Brooklyn plays its first game of the tournament on Friday night against regional host Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina. LIU Athletics via AP Mike McLaughin