Brazil coach Tite, left, is flanked by Jesus as he leads a training session ahead of Sunday's friendly soccer match against Croatia, at the Enfield Training center, in London Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Brazil coach Tite, left, is flanked by Jesus as he leads a training session ahead of Sunday's friendly soccer match against Croatia, at the Enfield Training center, in London Thursday, May 31, 2018. PA via AP Adam Davy
Brazil coach Tite, left, is flanked by Jesus as he leads a training session ahead of Sunday's friendly soccer match against Croatia, at the Enfield Training center, in London Thursday, May 31, 2018. PA via AP Adam Davy

Sports

Douglas Costa, Augusto to miss friendly against Croatia

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 09:33 AM

LONDON

Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday's friendly against Croatia in Liverpool because of injury.

The Brazilian football confederation says both will sit out the team's first World Cup warm-up match.

Costa has not practiced with the national team since training began last week in Brazil because of a thigh injury.

Augusto's right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in the starting lineup.

Right back Fagner, however, has recovered from a thigh injury and will be eligible to face Croatia at Anfield.

Neymar is not expected to start the match but should play for the first time since injuring his foot in February.

  Comments  