Edwardsville graduate Trey Riley could be a day one pick in MLB Draft

Trey Riley had a break out junior season at Edwardsville High School, but has since endured a series of setbacks and rebounds.
He battled through knee and hamstring injuries as a senior, then it took him three appearances to total the only full inning for which he is credited at Oklahoma State University.
But upside is everything.
As Major League Baseball prepares for its amateur draft, which begins in New Jersey Monday, Riley finds himself rated among the top 80 prospects by both Baseball America and MLB.com.
He could hear his named called on late on day one.
"It's been a roller coaster ride, honestly," said Riley, a 2016 graduate of Edwardsville. "I was out most of my senior year and then didn't get the innings (at OSU) I needed to be me. I just felt like I needed to get out and pitch."
But a year has made a big difference for Riley, who has added nearly 20 pounds to his 6-3 frame and had a spectacular season at John A. Logan Junior College in Carterville this spring. His six wins and 1.85 ERA helped the Volunteers to 38 wins and the Great Rivers Athletic Conference championship.
His 117 strikeouts in 77.2 innings that showed he could dominate at an advanced level of competition.
Riley has participated in pre-draft workouts for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs and has been in contact with several other teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals.
"I think the upside on Trey is the fact that he's just starting to harness his control a little bit and pitch in the zone," said Logan coach Kyle Surprenant. "I think there was no question about his stuff. His stuff is electric."
Baseball America ranks Riley No. 77 on its top 100 list. He's rated the 76th top prospect by MLB.com. Either spot would make him a compensation pick at the end of the second round with a potential signing bonus between $775,000 and $800,0000.
The Colorado Rockies own pick No. 76 and the Cubs have Nos. 77 and 78. The Cardinals will make their third pick of the day at No. 75.
Whether Riley opts to sign a professional contract or honor his commitment to pitch next season at Missouri State University remains to be seen.
"It all depends on Monday or Tuesday. It's a wait-and-see game right now," Riley said. "I've sat down with my family and with my adviser and, generally speaking, we have a bottom line that will determine what we do."
Surprenant said Riley throws two pitches with consistency and has worked on third and fourth. He's relied both on a slider and a fastball that routinely clocks in the low- to mid-90s while sometimes hitting 97 mph. A developing curve ball has translated to more swings and misses with his fastball and "more depth" to his slider, Surprenant said.
Riley said he continues to work on his changeup as well.
"He's got to prove his ability to command the zone with three different pitches and I think he's learned that," Surprenant said. "Anytime you can do that with the type of stuff that Trey has, you're going to have a lot of success."
A rare ability to field his position also make Riley desirable to scouts.
"I would venture to say that Trey is one of the more athletic pitchers in the country," Surprenant said. " He makes plays off the mound that most in college baseball ... heck, pro baseball don't make. What that shows is that he's got the control of his body that will allow him to make adjustments."
The first and second rounds of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft will be televised on the MLB Network and streamed live on MLB.com on Monday. The preview show begins at 5 p.m. with the first pick scheduled for 6 p.m. Later rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday will be shown only at MLB.com.
