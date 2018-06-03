These metro-east players could be taken in 2018 MLB Draft

Several metro-east baseball players could hear their names called during the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, which begins Monday in Secaucus, New Jersey.
The first and second rounds will be televised on the MLB Network and streamed live on MLB.com on Monday. The preview show begins at 5 p.m. with the first pick scheduled for 6 p.m. Later rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday will be shown only at MLB.com.
Local hopefuls mostly will be picked from the college ranks, though a couple high school standouts also could be taken. Here's a list:
Trey Riley, RHP, Edwardsville
Riley gradated Edwardsville High School in 2016 with a 2-3 record and 3.59 ERA, then went onto a single season at Oklahoma State in the spring of 2017. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pitcher transferred to John A. Logan Junior College in Carterville and had a standout season, leading the Volunteers with six wins a 1.85 ERA and 117 strikeouts in just 77.2 innings pitched. His fastball is consistently in the low to mid-90s and has reached 97 mph. He pairs that with a slider and a true 12-to-six curve still in development. Baseball America rates him No. 77 on its top 200 prospects list. MLB.com ranks him No. 76 overall.
Brady Schanuel, RHP, Belleville
The 6-3, 210-pounder graduated from Belleville East and was a two-time junior college All-American at Parkland College, where he once struck out 21 batters in a single game. He pitched last summer in the World University Games, making two starts with a 2.16 ERA. He recently completed his junior season at the University of Iowa, where he went 5-7 with a 5.94 ERA. Schanuel struck out 65 batters in just 53 innings pitched, but also walked 43. The Oakland Athletics drafted him in the 36th round of the 2016 draft. The Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 20th round last year. Baseball America rates him No. 408 on its top 500.
Zach Haake, RHP, Breese
Haake has been rated as high as No. 49 by Baseball America, but has gradually seen his stock slide as he continues to honor his college commitments. The 6-4, 215-pound Mater Dei grad, originally committed to Arkansas State, but like Riley, was able to revive his college career at John A. Logan. In his first season at Kentucky, Haake struck out 36 batters in 34 innings, but he walked 22 and opponents hit .290 against him. Still, he throw a mid-90s fastball and, according to scouting reports, projects as a late-inning pitcher with more confidence and aggressiveness in the strike zone.
Jordan McFarland, 1B/OF, Waterloo
He was picked by the Washington Nationals in the 36th round straight out of Waterloo High School, where he hit .500 with six home runs and 37 stolen bases as senior. But the 6-foot-3, 225-pound slugger went onto the University of Arkansas, where just completed his second season. McFarland improved his average 28 points to .299 with a .402 slugging average and .379 on-base percentage. He's struggled somewhat in his conversion from the outfield to first base.
Drew Millas, c, Belleville
The former Belleville East three-sport athlete wrapped up his second solid defensive season behind the plate for Missouri State in a loss at the NCAA Baseball Tournament. His sophomore year, however, saw much improvement at the plate. In 54 starts, Millas batted .33 with seven home runs and 59 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .421 and slugging average is .520. He credits his turnaround at the plate with off-season surgery to fix an injured hip.
Hayden Juenger, RHP, O'Fallon
Juenger, 6 feet and 170 pounds, is dominant force and unquestioned leader of a 4A state championship contender. Through last Thursday's sectional semifinal game, Juenger is 9-0 with a 1.29 ERA and has struck out 73 batters in just 49 innings. His fastball already tops 90 mph and has a curveball, changeup and slider as secondary pitches. He already has made a commitment to pitch at Missouri State.
