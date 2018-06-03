Column: Williams vs. Sharapova is compelling but not close

In this Saturday July 3, 2004 file image Russia's Maria Sharapova embraces Serena Williams, after defeating her to win the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. The fourth-round French Open match between, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, Sunday June 3, 2018, will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 of 21 so far, including 18 in a row. Both of Sharapova's victories came 14 years ago, including in the 2004 Wimbledon final.(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin) ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **