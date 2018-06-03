Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson reaches down to his leg as he comes out of a baseball game after leaping for a wild throw by first baseman Mark Reynolds (14) on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Atlanta.
Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson reaches down to his leg as he comes out of a baseball game after leaping for a wild throw by first baseman Mark Reynolds (14) on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Atlanta. John Amis AP Photo
Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson reaches down to his leg as he comes out of a baseball game after leaping for a wild throw by first baseman Mark Reynolds (14) on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Atlanta. John Amis AP Photo

Sports

Nationals starter Hellickson exits in 1st with leg injury

The Associated Press

June 03, 2018 01:35 PM

ATLANTA

Washington Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson has suffered a right leg injury, forcing him to leave with one out in the first inning Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

As Hellickson ran to cover Ozzie Albies' grounder, a throwing error by first baseman Mark Reynolds forced him to drop the ball as he came down on the bag. Hellickson immediately clutched the back top of his leg.

Jefry Rodriguez, recalled Sunday morning from Double-A Harrisburg, immediately warmed up and made his major league debut.

Albies advanced to second on the play and scored on Nick Markakis' two-out single to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

  Comments  