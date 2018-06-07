This self-made billionaire from Southern Illinois is a win away from the Triple Crown

Kenny Troutt: From the projects to the Kentucky Derby and beyond Kenny Troutt's current horse, Justify, won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. If Justify wins the Belmont on Saturday, the poor kid from the Mount Vernon projects will own a Triple Crown winner. (Additional footage from Lexington Herald-Leader) Monty Davis ×

SHARE COPY LINK Kenny Troutt's current horse, Justify, won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. If Justify wins the Belmont on Saturday, the poor kid from the Mount Vernon projects will own a Triple Crown winner. (Additional footage from Lexington Herald-Leader) Monty Davis