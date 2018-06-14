Hilgards to celebrate 50th anniversary of Senior American Legion state championship

The Belleville Hilgards Senior American Legion baseball team will induct five former players into its Hall of Fame and celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 1968 state championship Saturday at Whitey Herzog Field.

The activities begin when the Hilgards play the Freeburg/New Athens Senior Legion team in the first of two scheduled games at 11 a.m. After the first game, the Hall of Fame inductions and 2017 Hilgard award ceremonies will take place.

The Hilgards' 2018 Hall of Fame class includes Charlie Merker (1966-1968), Jim Warning (1968-1970); Brad Barton (1977-1980), Corey Muendlein (2004-2006) and Tony Matecki (2005-2007).

Following the awards ceremony, the Hilgards will take on Highland at about 2 p.m. A barbecue and silent auction are also scheduled.





Whitey Herzog Field is located in Citizens Park in Belleville.