Local box scores for Sun. June 17

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 0
Chicago ab
r
h
bi
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Zobrist 2b
4
0
0
0
M.Crpnt 3b-1b
4
1
1
1
Heyward rf
3
0
0
0
Bader rf
4
1
2
0
Bryant 3b
4
0
1
0
Pham cf
3
2
1
0
Rizzo 1b
3
0
0
0
Ozuna lf
4
0
2
0
Cntrras c
3
0
1
0
Y.Mlina c
4
1
1
1
Schwrbr lf
4
0
0
0
Gyorko 2b-3b
4
0
1
1
Almora cf
4
0
2
0
Voit 1b
3
0
0
0
J.Baez ss
0
0
0
0
Gomber p
0
0
0
0
Russell pr-ss
2
0
0
0
Jor.Hck p
0
0
0
0
Qintana p
2
0
0
0
G.Grcia ph
0
0
0
0
Bass p
0
0
0
0
Norris p
0
0
0
0
I.Happ ph
1
0
0
0
Munoz ss
3
0
1
0
Densing p
0
0
0
0
J.Flhrt p
1
0
1
0
Farrell p
0
0
0
0
De.Fwlr ph
0
0
0
0
Brebbia p
0
0
0
0
Wong 2b
2
0
0
0
Totals 30
0
4
0
Totals 32
5
10
3
Chicago
000
000
000
—
0
St. Louis
000
002
12x
—
5
E—Gyorko (4), J.Flaherty (2), Russell (8). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB—Chicago 8, St. Louis 7. 2B—Y.Molina (5). HR—M.Carpenter (10). CS—Contreras (1).
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Quintana L,6-5
5
4
2
2
2
3
Bass
1
2
0
0
0
1
Duensing
1 1/3
2
2
2
1
1
Farrell
2/3
2
1
0
1
1
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Flaherty
5
2
0
0
3
7
Brebbia W,1-1
1
2
0
0
0
1
Gomber H,5
1
0
0
0
0
1
Hicks H,8
1
0
0
0
0
0
Norris
1
0
0
0
0
0
Quintana pitched to 2 batters in the 6th HBP—by Flaherty (Baez), by Flaherty (Contreras). Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Tom Woodring. T—3:24. A—46,214 (45,538).
FRONTIER LEAGUE
East
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
22
11
.667
—
Lake Erie
20
13
.606
2
Joliet
16
16
.500
5 1/2
Schaumburg
16
16
.500
5 1/2
Traverse City
13
19
.406
8 1/2
Windy City
11
20
.355
10
West
W
L
Pct.
GB
River City
18
14
.563
—
Southern Illinois
17
14
.548
1/2
Evansville
17
15
.531
1
Florence
16
17
.485
2 1/2
Normal
13
18
.419
4 1/2
Gateway
14
20
.412
5
Sunday’s Games
Joliet 4, Gateway 0
Lake Erie 3, River City 2
Traverse City 5, Evansville 2
Normal 6, Windy City 5
Southern Illinois 10, Washington 4
Florence 6, Schaumburg 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Normal, 5 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
