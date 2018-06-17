Sports

Local box scores for Sun. June 17

June 17, 2018 10:49 PM

MLB

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 0

Chicago ab

r

h

bi

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Zobrist 2b

4

0

0

0

M.Crpnt 3b-1b

4

1

1

1

Heyward rf

3

0

0

0

Bader rf

4

1

2

0

Bryant 3b

4

0

1

0

Pham cf

3

2

1

0

Rizzo 1b

3

0

0

0

Ozuna lf

4

0

2

0

Cntrras c

3

0

1

0

Y.Mlina c

4

1

1

1

Schwrbr lf

4

0

0

0

Gyorko 2b-3b

4

0

1

1

Almora cf

4

0

2

0

Voit 1b

3

0

0

0

J.Baez ss

0

0

0

0

Gomber p

0

0

0

0

Russell pr-ss

2

0

0

0

Jor.Hck p

0

0

0

0

Qintana p

2

0

0

0

G.Grcia ph

0

0

0

0

Bass p

0

0

0

0

Norris p

0

0

0

0

I.Happ ph

1

0

0

0

Munoz ss

3

0

1

0

Densing p

0

0

0

0

J.Flhrt p

1

0

1

0

Farrell p

0

0

0

0

De.Fwlr ph

0

0

0

0

Brebbia p

0

0

0

0

Wong 2b

2

0

0

0

Totals 30

0

4

0

Totals 32

5

10

3

Chicago

000

000

000

0

St. Louis

000

002

12x

5

E—Gyorko (4), J.Flaherty (2), Russell (8). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB—Chicago 8, St. Louis 7. 2B—Y.Molina (5). HR—M.Carpenter (10). CS—Contreras (1).

Chicago

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Quintana L,6-5

5

4

2

2

2

3

Bass

1

2

0

0

0

1

Duensing

1 1/3

2

2

2

1

1

Farrell

 2/3

2

1

0

1

1

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Flaherty

5

2

0

0

3

7

Brebbia W,1-1

1

2

0

0

0

1

Gomber H,5

1

0

0

0

0

1

Hicks H,8

1

0

0

0

0

0

Norris

1

0

0

0

0

0

Quintana pitched to 2 batters in the 6th HBP—by Flaherty (Baez), by Flaherty (Contreras). Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Tom Woodring. T—3:24. A—46,214 (45,538).

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

22

11

.667

Lake Erie

20

13

.606

2

Joliet

16

16

.500

5 1/2

Schaumburg

16

16

.500

5 1/2

Traverse City

13

19

.406

8 1/2

Windy City

11

20

.355

10

West

W

L

Pct.

GB

River City

18

14

.563

Southern Illinois

17

14

.548

 1/2

Evansville

17

15

.531

1

Florence

16

17

.485

2 1/2

Normal

13

18

.419

4 1/2

Gateway

14

20

.412

5

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Gateway 0

Lake Erie 3, River City 2

Traverse City 5, Evansville 2

Normal 6, Windy City 5

Southern Illinois 10, Washington 4

Florence 6, Schaumburg 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Normal, 5 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

