Remember these 12 baseball players? They're tearing it up in the minor leagues

Five former metro-east baseball players are still awaiting the opportunity to make their professional debuts.
Zach Haake (Mater Dei), Chris Holba (O'Fallon), Trey Riley (Edwardsville), Brady Schanuel (Belleville East) and Zach Neff (Belleville via Gibault Catholic) — all pitchers taken in the MLB Draft early this month — should soon receive their minor league assignments, most likely in short-season rookie leagues.
In the meantime, seven other Southern Illinois standouts continue their pursuit of their major league dream while two others have secured their spots in big league rotations and another is looking for a path back to the show.
Here are updates on each through games Tuesday:
ON THE RISE
GEOFF HARTLIEB, a 24-year-old pitcher out of Highland, started his third professional season with the Altoona Curve, the double-A Eastern League affliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29th-round draft pick out of Lindenwood University in St. Charles had a stellar 2017 season split between low- and high-A. Hartlieb was 2-6 in 39 relief appearances, but had a 2.12 ERA while averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. In 20 games so far this season, Hartlieb is 5-2 with a 5.79 ERA but has struck out 27 batters while walking just five in 21 innings.
CHAD SPANBERGER, 22, a left-handed hitting first baseman from Granite City picked up where he left off last season. Picked by the Colorodo Rockies in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, the former Arkansas Razorback has been pounding minor league pitching since making his debut with the Grand Junction Rockies of the rookie-level Pioneer League. He belted 19 home runs with 51 RBIs in 60 games. In 64 South Atlantic League games this spring, Spanberger has 18 home runs and 15 doubles to lead the Asheville Tourists. His slash line through Tuesday was .306/.350/.604 with a two-season OPS of .969.
JOSH FLEMING, 22, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round of last year's draft after a stellers season at tiny Webster University in St. Louis. The former Columbia High School left-handed pitcher started this season in Class A Bowling Green of the Midwest League. In seven starts, he's 3-1 with a 1.35 ERA and a .85 WHIP. Opponents are hitting just .199 against him in 40 innings, all as a starter. Fleming started nine games with the rookie league Princeton Rays, going 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA.
TANNER HOUCK, who will turn 22 on June 29, was the top draft pick of the Boston Red Sox last season. The Collinsville High School graduate, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, didn't get a win in 10 starts in low-A New York-Penn League last year, but struck out 25 batters in 22.1 innings pitched. In 12 starts at high-A Salem this spring, Houck is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP. Control has been an issue. In 55.2 innings, he's struck out 41 and walked 41. In his most recent start, however, Houck picked up the win with six scoreless innings.
AUSTIN BOSSART, an O'Fallon graduate who turns 25 on July 4, started his fourth season in the Philadelphia Phillies organization with the Reading Fighting Phils of the class AA Eastern League. Through Tuesday, the right-handed hitting catcher is batting .295 with a .333 on-base percentage and .511 slugging average. After just 26 games played, his four home runs match his total from 56 games last season and 13 RBIs already approach the career-best 19 he totaled in his first season after being drafted out of Penn in the 14th round. On June 2, Bossart singled home the winning run in Salem's walk-off victory over Richmond.
BRYAN HUDSON, 21, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft straight out of Alton High School. The 6-8 left-hander has been working on his control ever since. In 244.1 innings pitched over the last four years, Hudson has walked 125 batters. In 12 starts this season in high-A Myrtle Beach, he's 4-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 30 walks in 54.2 innings.
IN THE BIGS
TREVOR RICHARDS, 25, the Aviston right-hander continues his meteoric rise through the Miami Marlins organization from undrafted independent league free agent to big-league stater. Richards, the Marlins' minor league pitcher of the year in 2017, made his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox in April, his first start against his home town Cardinals at Busch Stadium in June, and picked up his first big-league win against the San Francisco Giants just last week. In eight starts with the Marlins, the Mater Dei Catholic High School graduate is 1-4 with a 5.45 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts in 38 innings to go with 18 walks.
JAKE ODORIZZI, 28, the former Highland High School right-handed pitcher, started his seventh major league season with his third team. Odorizzi spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and was traded to Minnesota during the offseason. In an American League-leading 15 starts, he is 3-4 with a 4.38 ERA and averages nearly a strikeout per inning, though his control has been spotty over his most recent five games.. The Twins are in third place in the AL Central Division.
STILL SWINGING
JOSH THOLE, 31, the former Mater Dei standout, split eight major league seasons between the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. He was released by Toronto after the 2016 season when pitcher R.A. Dickey — who preferred to pitch to Thole — signed a free agent contract in Atlanta. Thole was promptly picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but a torn hamstring cost him the season. He's trying to make his way back via the New Britain (Conn.) Bees of the independent Atlantic League. In 15 games, Thole is batting .308 with a pair of doubles and eight RBIs. Former Mets second baseman Wally Backman is the Bees' manager.
