Local box scores for Tue. June 19

MLB
Cardinals 7, Phillies 6
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Philadelphia ab
r
h
bi
M.Crpnt 3b-1b
5
2
2
3
C.Hrnan 2b
3
2
1
1
Pham cf
5
2
2
1
Hoskins lf
5
0
2
2
Mrtinez 1b
3
0
1
2
O.Hrrra cf
4
1
1
1
G.Hllnd p
0
0
0
0
C.Sntna 1b
5
1
1
2
Gomber p
0
0
0
0
Altherr rf
4
0
1
0
Bader rf
0
0
0
0
Kingery ss
4
1
1
0
Ozuna lf
4
0
0
0
Rios p
0
0
0
0
Y.Mlina c
4
0
0
0
Dmnguez p
0
0
0
0
De.Fwlr rf
3
0
0
0
Knapp ph
1
0
0
0
Jor.Hck p
0
0
0
0
Alfaro c
4
0
1
0
Munoz ss
3
1
2
0
Vlasqez p
2
0
0
0
Wong 2b
3
2
1
1
Hunter p
0
0
0
0
Weaver p
2
0
0
0
Vlentin ss
0
1
0
0
Brebbia p
0
0
0
0
J.Crwfr 3b
0
0
0
0
G.Grcia ph
1
0
0
0
Franco 3b
2
0
1
0
Gyorko 3b
1
0
0
0
Totals 34
7
8
7
Totals 34
6
9
6
St. Louis
001
010
401
—
7
Philadelphia
101
110
020
—
6
E—Munoz (9). DP—St. Louis 1. LOB—St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B—M.Carpenter (19), Martinez (17), Hoskins (17). HR—M.Carpenter (12), Pham (12), Wong (5), O.Herrera (11), C.Santana (11). CS—Munoz (4). S—O.Herrera (1), Velasquez (3).
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Weaver
5
6
4
4
4
4
Brebbia
1
1
0
0
0
0
Holland H,2
1
0
0
0
0
2
Gomber H,6
2/3
1
2
2
1
1
Hicks W,3-1 BS,3
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
Philadelphia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Velasquez
6 1/3
4
4
4
3
8
Hunter BS,1
2/3
3
2
2
0
1
Rios
1
0
0
0
0
0
Dominguez L,1-1
1
1
1
1
0
2
HBP—by Weaver (Crawford), by Velasquez (Wong). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper. T—3:16. A—21,122 (43,647).
FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
22
11
.667
—
Lake Erie
20
13
.606
2
Joliet
16
16
.500
51/2
Schaumburg
16
16
.500
51/2
Traverse City
13
19
.406
81/2
Windy City
11
20
.355
10
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
River City
18
14
.563
—
Southern Illinois
17
14
.548
1/2
Evansville
17
16
.515
11/2
Florence
17
17
.500
2
Normal
13
18
.419
41/2
Gateway
14
20
.412
5
Wednesday’s Games
Windy City at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.
Evansville at Florence, 11:05 a.m.
Gateway at River City, 11:05 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 1:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
