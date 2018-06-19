Sports

Local box scores for Tue. June 19

June 19, 2018 09:54 PM

MLB

Cardinals 7, Phillies 6

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Philadelphia ab

r

h

bi

M.Crpnt 3b-1b

5

2

2

3

C.Hrnan 2b

3

2

1

1

Pham cf

5

2

2

1

Hoskins lf

5

0

2

2

Mrtinez 1b

3

0

1

2

O.Hrrra cf

4

1

1

1

G.Hllnd p

0

0

0

0

C.Sntna 1b

5

1

1

2

Gomber p

0

0

0

0

Altherr rf

4

0

1

0

Bader rf

0

0

0

0

Kingery ss

4

1

1

0

Ozuna lf

4

0

0

0

Rios p

0

0

0

0

Y.Mlina c

4

0

0

0

Dmnguez p

0

0

0

0

De.Fwlr rf

3

0

0

0

Knapp ph

1

0

0

0

Jor.Hck p

0

0

0

0

Alfaro c

4

0

1

0

Munoz ss

3

1

2

0

Vlasqez p

2

0

0

0

Wong 2b

3

2

1

1

Hunter p

0

0

0

0

Weaver p

2

0

0

0

Vlentin ss

0

1

0

0

Brebbia p

0

0

0

0

J.Crwfr 3b

0

0

0

0

G.Grcia ph

1

0

0

0

Franco 3b

2

0

1

0

Gyorko 3b

1

0

0

0

Totals 34

7

8

7

Totals 34

6

9

6

St. Louis

001

010

401

7

Philadelphia

101

110

020

6

E—Munoz (9). DP—St. Louis 1. LOB—St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B—M.Carpenter (19), Martinez (17), Hoskins (17). HR—M.Carpenter (12), Pham (12), Wong (5), O.Herrera (11), C.Santana (11). CS—Munoz (4). S—O.Herrera (1), Velasquez (3).

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Weaver

5

6

4

4

4

4

Brebbia

1

1

0

0

0

0

Holland H,2

1

0

0

0

0

2

Gomber H,6

 2/3

1

2

2

1

1

Hicks W,3-1 BS,3

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

2

Philadelphia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Velasquez

6 1/3

4

4

4

3

8

Hunter BS,1

 2/3

3

2

2

0

1

Rios

1

0

0

0

0

0

Dominguez L,1-1

1

1

1

1

0

2

HBP—by Weaver (Crawford), by Velasquez (Wong). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Eric Cooper. T—3:16. A—21,122 (43,647).

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

22

11

.667

Lake Erie

20

13

.606

2

Joliet

16

16

.500

51/2

Schaumburg

16

16

.500

51/2

Traverse City

13

19

.406

81/2

Windy City

11

20

.355

10

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

River City

18

14

.563

Southern Illinois

17

14

.548

1/2

Evansville

17

16

.515

11/2

Florence

17

17

.500

2

Normal

13

18

.419

41/2

Gateway

14

20

.412

5

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Joliet, 10:05 a.m.

Evansville at Florence, 11:05 a.m.

Gateway at River City, 11:05 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Normal, 4:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

  Comments  