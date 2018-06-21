Grizzlies breeze past River City

Mike Elwood gave the Gateway Grizzlies a quality start for the second straight game with seven scoreless innings to pace Gateway to a 12-1 blowout win over the River City Rascals on Thursday night at CarShield Field.
Gateway (16-21) has won back-to-back games and pulls within four games of first place in the West Division.
River City (19-15) falls into a tie with the Southern Illinois Miners for that first-place spot.
Elwood (3-2) struck out seven and scattered seven hits in seven shutout frames. He followed up Max MacNabb’s 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the Grizzlies’ win on Wednesday.
Eight of nine Grizzlies starters scored a run or drove one home. Six of them did both. Joel McKeithan and Trae Santos scored three runs apiece.
Gateway will return home Friday night to open a three-game series against the Normal CornBelters at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
