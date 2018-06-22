NASCAR truck, ARCA races at Gateway this weekend; Schrader among fastest in practice

A double-header weekend is on tap at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, with an ARCA series race on Friday night and a NASCAR truck series race on Saturday night.
Veteran NASCAR driver Ken Schrader was among the fastest in practice Thursday for the ARCA race. The green flag for the ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 drops at 8 p.m. Friday.
The 63-year-old Schrader was happy to post the 10th-fastest lap during practice Thursday.
"I haven't run an ARCA car in probably three years, so we've had to shake a little rust off, but it felt pretty good," Schrader said.
He's making his first start at Gateway in 10 years. The track has been resurfaced since his last appearance at the egg-shaped oval in Madison.
"It's good and grippy," Schrader said. "It’s just a neat racetrack, you know. Very unique — different corners, different ends — so much different. The radius of the turns — it’s pretty challenging."
Schrader, a native of Fenton, Mo., has often competed on the St. Louis region's dirt tracks, and is a favorite of local fans.
"It’s neat to come home. St. Louis has so many good dirt tracks," he said.
Schader will be making his 82nd career ARCA start this weekend, but his first since DuQuoin in September 2016. He also looks to extend his record as the oldest winner in series history. Schrader won an ARCA race in the spring of 2015 at age 59. Ken turned 63 last month.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The truck series points leader is Johnny Sauter, followed by Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger.
Sauter's teammate, Justin Haley, recently tested at Gateway.
"Justin Haley did the tire test there and all the feedback I heard was the racetrack was pretty fast. Obviously when you get out of the groove it’s sketchy like all the repaves are, but that place was repaved last fall so I think it’s got a little more age on the asphalt than some of the other places we’ve been to," Sauter said.
Also on the truck series entry list is John Hunter Nemechek, who won the Gateway truck series race last year. Nemechek is running a limited truck schedule this year because he's also competing in the NASCAR Xfinity series.
Here's the full weekend schedule for Gateway:
Friday, June 22
10 a.m. — Spectator gates open.
Noon-1 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 practice.
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Final ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 practice.
2:35-3:25 p.m. — NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power practice.
4:35-5:25 p.m. — Second NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power practice.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 qualifying.
6:35-7:25 p.m. — Final NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power practice.
7:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 driver introductions.
8 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series Papa Nicholas 150 (120 laps, 150 miles).
Saturday, June 23
11:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.
Noon — Spectator gates open, Gateway Kartplex open.
3 p.m. — Rumble Before the Roar opens: $20 pre-race party.
3-3:45 p.m. — NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power autograph session.
3:30-3:45 p.m. — Vintage Indy car hot laps.
4:45-5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power qualifying.
6 p.m. — Vintage Indy car exhibition.
7 p.m. — Last call at Rumble Before the Roar.
7 p.m. — NASCAR Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power driver introductions.
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles).
