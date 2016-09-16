Lynx looking for first football win on Military Appreciation Day

It's Military Appreciation Day at Lindenwood University-Belleville Saturday and the Lynx are still looking for their first win of the 2016 season.
The Lindenwood-Belleville offense hasn't had trouble moving the football, but has to limit the turnovers if it hopes to knock off Mid-States Football Association rival St. Ambrose.
Quarterback Darrien Boone completed 29-of-49 passes for 266 yards against Olivet Nazarene last weekend. Tight end and Belleville West graduate Donnie Foster snagged a career high 14 catches for 137 yards.
The running game sputtered, though, as second-year head coach Dale Carlson still searches for a replacement to Kam Harris, the graduated career rushing leader at LU-B. The Lynx had just 50 yards on the ground.
Three turnovers, an interception and two lost fumbles, kept the Lynx off the scoreboard and they fell to 0-2 with a 28-0 loss against Olivet Nazarene.
The Lynx may have a favorable match up with St. Ambrose, Davenport, Iowa. The Fighting Bees also are looking for their first win after surrendering 97 points total in losses to Concordia and Dakota State.
KICKOFF: St. Ambrose Fighting Bees (0-2) at Lindenwood-Belleville Lynx (0-2), 1 p.m.
LAST MEETING: St. Ambrose defeated Lindenwood-Belleville, 48-26, in week 3 last year.
COACHES: LU-B's DaleCarlson is 115-130-1 in 28 seasons as a head coach at every level of college football from NAIA to NCAA Division I-FCS. He's in his second season at Lindenwood-Belleville. Mike Magistrelli has been head coach at St. Ambrose since 2007 and promptly won consecutive MSFA championships. In nine seasons, his record is 63-32.
LYNX LEADERS: QB Darrien Boone (46-of-78, 454 yards, 0 TD, 5 Int / 28 rush, 48 yards); RB Billy Arndt (6 rush, 27 yards, TD); TE Donnie Foster (17 catch, 177 yards); WR Jahleel Griffin (11 catch, 54 yards); WR Michael Aschemann (7 catch, 104 yards, TD); DL Cody Sands (18 tackles, 13 solo, sack); DL Vinton Harris (8 tackles, 3.5 sacks); DB Trey Parker (10 tackles, Int).
ST. AMBROSE LEADERS: QB Patrick Smith (42-of-72, 560 yards, 6 TD, Int); RB Joey Zito (56 rush, 220 yards, 2 TD); WR Brad Connor (11 catch, 129 yards, TD); WR Chase Ferger (9 catch, 156 yards, 3 TD); WR C.J. Baker (9 catch, 106 yards, TD); LB Mitch Negangard (21 tackles, 12 solo, fumble); LB Jim Morrissey (13 tackles, sack).
