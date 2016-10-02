Belleville West grad Brian Hill is new Wyoming rushing leader

A 166-yard rushing performance Saturday made Belleville West graduate Brian Hill the leading rusher in the history of University of Wyoming football.
Hill, only halfway through his junior year, ran for 166 yards and a TD in the Cowboys’ 38-17 victory over Colorado State. He broke the record on a 39-yard run during the second quarter.
Hill has 3,056 yards in his career and passes former record holder Devin Moore, who ran for 2,964 yards from 2005 through 2008. It also was Hill’s 14th 100-yard rushing game with the Cowboys.
Hill’s 1-yard TD run was the 20th TD run of his collegiate career.
Through five games, Hill has 629 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries for the Cowboys (3-2).
As a sophomore, Hill led the Mountain West Conference in rushing yards per game (135.9 average) and was second in rushing with 1,631 yards, both school records.
Hill had four games of 200 or more yards last season, including a season-best 242 yards on 21 carries against Eastern Michigan and 232 yards on a career-high 35 carries against Nevada-Las Vegas.
