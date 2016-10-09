LU-Belleville loses heartbreaker in overtime to Missouri Baptist

It was a tough outing for the winless Lindenwood University-Belleville Lynx on Saturday afternoon as they fell 14-7 in overtime against the Missouri Baptist University Spartans.
MBU had the ball with one minute, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Three plays later, Gunnar Griffin was sacked by Jordan Watson and in the process fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Watson at the Spartans 20-yard line with just 1:06 left.
However, after a timeout with .29 seconds left, the Lynx looked to win it, but quarterback Darrien Boone’s pass attempt was picked off in the end zone, keeping the score 7-7 and forcing overtime for the first time this year.
In overtime, the Spartans got the ball first and it was an odd scoring play for MBU. Griffin looked to hand it off to Austin Schultz, but Schultz ran the other way which forced Griffin to scramble. Shawn Calhoun became wide open down field and Griffin connected with him for the 23-yard score, giving the Spartans a 14-7 lead.
With a chance to tie or win it, the Lynx got the ball back. Things started out well as Boone found Quentin Edwards for 16 yards, down to the 9-yard line. On the next play though, Boone tried to evade the MBU defense but Dominic Aguirre forced Boone to fumble. The Spartans recovered the ball and earned the victory.
The Lynx (0-5; 0-3 MSFA), totaled 220 yards of offense against MBU (2-4; 2-2 MSFA). At the quarterback position, Boone went 12-of-36 for 136 yards and two interceptions. Through the air, Edwards stood out with four catches for 58 yards, including his longest of 35.
LU-Belleville’s defense, meanwhile, did what they could to keep themselves in the game, totaling one sack and three interceptions. Linebacker Mike Cotton was all over the field, totaling 12 tackles and an interception. Cody Sands had seven tackles, while Quandarious Holt had six and an interception to go along with it.
Reigning MSFA Mideast Player of the Week, Griffin, did enough to lead the Spartans to the win, going 19-of-37 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, Schultz had 15 carries for 73 yards. Calhoun and Devin Griffin caught the lone touchdowns each for the Spartans.
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams' defenses continued to dominate with each collecting in interception midway through the second.
Then, the Spartans got the ball with 4:32 left and had one of its longest drives of the day. After starting on its own 29-yard line, they worked its way down to the Lynx 13-yard line. On the 10th play of the drive, Griffin looked to his left and found Devin Griffin for the score to give them a 7-0 lead at the break.
The defenses stood tall once again in the third and it all came down to the fourth quarter. At the 12:07 mark, the Spartans had the ball on its own-18. Griffin dropped back and looked for an option, but his pass was picked off by Cotton and he returned it to the MBU 3-yard line.
It took just .06 seconds for Edwards to find the back of the end zone as he rushed in untouched, which tied the score at 7-7.
Later, the Lynx had a chance to take the lead at 10-7 with 5:39 left on the clock but Justin Johnson's attempt hit off the upright.
LU-Belleville was threatening once again with 1:45 left but Billy Arndt had the ball stripped away from him at the Spartans 10-yard line.
The Lynx will look to bounce back and pick up its biggest upset in program history as they’ll take on No. 1-ranked Marian (Ind.) University on the road next Saturday. Kickoff starts at noon.
Fans make sure to stay updated on lindenwoodlynx.com next week for a full preview of its game against Marian.
